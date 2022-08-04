Henry County:
Marriage licenses---
Zachary Stallard, 33, Hamler, sales and Jessica Moll, 29, Hamler, accountant.
Caleb Carpenter, 22, Liberty Center, concrete finisher and Lydia Murrey, 21, Liberty Center, architectural intern.
Matthew Hessling, 34, Napoleon, manager and Nicole Blake, 32, Napoleon, teacher.
David Vanderwarker, 24, Holgate, laborer and Trinity Marshall, 21, New Bavaria, laborer.
Common pleas On the docket---
Westlake Financial Services, LLC, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Andre Jude, Toledo. Money judgment.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Fishers, Ind., vs. Evan Chappuis and unknown spouse, if any, Stryker.
Journal entry---
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Darla Paxton. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Harley Burkholder, deceased, to Todd Burkholder, et al, trustees, Sec. 29, 1 acre; 19.05 acres; 23.06 acres; 1 acre; 19.05 acres; 23.06 acres.
Freedom Township —
Jason Holubik, et ux, to Christopher Dortzbach, et ux, Sec. 28, 1 acre.
Clara Meyer, life estate, deceased, to Diane Meyer, et al, SEc. 14, 66.52 acres.
Diane Meyer, et al, to Diane Meyer, trustee, Sec. 14, 66.52.
Diane Meyer, et al, to Rayclar, LLC, Sec. 14, 66.52 acres.
Donald Badenhop, deceased, to David Badenhop, et ux, Sec. 23, 69.67 acres.
Flatrock Township —
John Sickmiller, et ux, to John Sickmiller, Sec. 2, 1.02 acres.
Joel Kemm to Stephen Kemm, Sec. 2, 2.47 acres.
Marion Township —
Patricia Shively, deceased, to Michelle Knape, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres; 40 acres.
Robert Blue, et ux, life estate, to Robert Blue, Sec. 24, 58.43 acres; 80 acres.
Wayne Rausch, et al, to Nicholas Rausch, Lot 8, Cook's Add. and vac. street; Lot 94, Cook's Second Add. and vac. street.
Pleasant Township —
Donna Szenderski, et al, trustees, to Jeffery Mangas, trustee, Sec. 23, 0.85 acre; Carl Westrick, et ux, Sec. 23, 0.54 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Gertrude Mengerink, deceased, to Douglas Sigler, Lot A, and pt. vac. Brayer and Jay Sts., Sec. 2, 1 acre.
Christopher Rhoads, et ux, to Intac Investment Group, LLC, Lot 42, Wm. Kauffman First Add.Marion Township —
Trevor Shively, et al, to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Jimmy Burke to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
William Shively to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Ray Shively, et ux, to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Glenda Shively to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Robin Kreinbrink to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Michael Shively, et ux, to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Sandra Williams, et vir, to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Michael Tod, et al, trustees, to Joseph Shively, Sec. 21, 6.91 acres; Sec. 20, 10 acres.
Michelle Knapp, et al, to Joseph Shively, Sec. 21, 6.91 acres; Sec. 20, 10 acres.
Thomas Powell to William Powell, Sec. 34, 0.9 acre; 29.27 acres.
Monroe Township —
Virginia Franks to Rachel Desgranges, et al, Sec. 35, 1 acre.
Ronald Lulfs, et us, to Ronal Rulf, et al, life estate, Sec. 17, 2.16 acres; Sec. 19, 40 acres; Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Bruce Hesterman, et al, to Leslie Gamble, Lot 3, J. Switzer's First Add and four.
Harrison Township —
Joni Pedraza to Troy Pedraze, Sec. 10, 5.14 acres.
Liberty Township —
James Westfall, et ux, to Kevin Thierry, Sec. 23, 19.01 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
James Gobbell, et ux, to Melanie Cover, Lot 15, Dry Creek Sub., Sec. 7, 36 acres.
Washington Township —
Matthew Mayo, et ux, to Michael O'Hearn, Lot 64, Texas, Sec. 8, 4 acres.
Joseph Reimer, et ux, to Kevin Brinkman, et ux, Lot 2, North River Sub., Plat 1 Slide Sec. 5, 2.32 acres.
Damascus Township —
Wells Crop Scouting & Management, LLC, to Wells Crop Farms, LLC, Sec. 10, 40.91 acres.
John Gresser, et ux, to Daniel Ray, SEc. 12, 6.01 acres; 4 acres.
Richfield Township —
Donald Maas, et al, to Thomas Maas, life estate, et al, Hammer Creek, Sec. 25, 49.12 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Patricia Shively, deceased, to Michelle Knape, et al, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Clara Meyer, life estate, deceased, to Diane Meyer, et al, Sec. 5, 58.7 acres.
Diane Meyer, et al, to Diane Meyer, trustee, Sec. 5, 58.7 acres.
Diane Meyer, trustee, to Diane Meyer, et al, Sec. 5, 58.7 acres.
Diane Meyer, et al, to Rayclar, LLC, Sec. 5, 58.7 acres.
Marlene Mohring to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 16, 17.56 acres; 12.53 acres; 10.23 acres; 25.07 acres; Sec. 15, 36.95 acres; Sec. 22, 40 acres; 26.13 acres.
John Van Zandt to John Van Zandt, trustee, Sec. 1, 40 acres; 80 acres; Sec. 11, 40 acres; Sec. 2, 18.14 acres.
Marlene Mohring to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 15, 40.4 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
John Van Zandt to John Van Zandt, trustee, Lot 17, S D and J Stearns Add.
Marlene Mohring to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Lot F, Sec. 23, 76.68 acres.
Brian Pickering, et ux, Michael James, et al, Lot 15, OL SD-J Stearns.
Napoleon Corp. —
Richard Luzny, deceased, to Robert Jones, Replat, Lot A1 of the Replat of Lot A of Hogrefe Plat II, Lot A-1-1 Slide, Sec. 12, 0.85 acre.
Gerold Miller, et al, deceased, to Charlean Miller, Lot 2, Steward Add., Sec. 6, 24 acres.
Jo Anne Funchion, deceased, to Peggy Jo Funchion, et al, Lot 1, J. Meekisons outlots, 21 acres.
Clara Meyer, deceased, to Nancy Glaser, et al, Lot 22, Taylor Add., Sec. 6, 14 acres.
Christopher Sipple to Brian Fruchey, Lot 2, J Meekisons OL 21.
J & K Wells Properties, LLC, to Anthony Sherell, Lot 50, H Yeagers Fourth Add.
June Sadlick, trustee, Matthew Dimmer, Lot 11, W. Sheffields First Add.
Roger Henricks to Roger Henricks, et ux, Lot 28, Northcrest Add.
