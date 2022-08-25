Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Mason Jessing, 25, Napoleon, machine operator, and Taylor Pratt, 26, Napoleon, health educator.
Richard Weiland, 40, Clyde, maintenance supervisor, and Laura Wolfrum, 37, Napoleon, PTA.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Debra Salaz, 919 Perry St., Defiance, vs. Medal Components, LLC; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Adam Adamopoulos, Napoleon, vs. Gregory Amundson, Elk River, Minn.; Christopher Strain, Wellington, Nev.; John Doe number one; and John Doe number two. Money judgment.
Sara Mha, Liberty Center, vs. Henry County Hospital, Inc., Napoleon; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Jessica Miller, 700 Kiser Road, Defiance, vs. Mason Couts, Wauseon; Ashley Gaebler, Sherwood; and John Doe numbers one and two. Money judgment.
Christina Hill, Liberty Center, vs. Michael Lewis, Napoleon. Divorce.
Journal entries---
SAC Finance, Inc., vs. Brian Caudill. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance, Inc., vs. Curtis Riffe and Lisa Ryan. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance, Inc., vs. Brandy Fields. Money judgment granted.
Ohio Receivables, LLC, vs. Polly Kistner. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Florence Dammann (dec.) to Larry Bischoff, trustee, Sec. 22, 4.49 acres.
Carol Marshall (dec.) to Dale Marshall (dec.), et al, life estate, Sec. 16, 21.97 acres.
Donald Badenhop to Dean Badenhop, Sec. 27, 20 acres.
Dereck Leatherman, et ux, to Dereck Leatherman, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 8.03 acres.
David Bachman to David Bachman, trustee, Sec. 36, 3.78 acres.
Napoleon —
Juan Reyes III, et ux, to Juan Reyes III, et al, trustees, Leisure Oaks Sub., Sec. 23, lot 9, 1.2 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Robert Meyer to Robert Meyer, trustee, Sec. 3, 36.2 acres.
Kay Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, trustee, Sec. 11, 50 acres; Sec. 12, 108.41 acres, 11.59 acres.
Susan Hall to James Hall, Sec. 33, 0.66 acre.
Florida Corp. —
Brad Myers to Eric Retcher, et al, I Karsner's Third Add. and vacated alleys, lot 7.
Christopher Lockridge to Zach Leatherman, Cook's Second Add. and vacated street, lot 95.
Pleasant Township —
Kay Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, trustee, Sec. 2, 119.9 acres; 2.79 acres.
Noah Zachrich, et ux, to Robert Greenlaw, et al, Sec. 29, 5 acres.
Janice Cain (dec.) to Joel Fernandez-Anaya, Sec. 19, 1.33 acres.
David Grim, et ux to Grim Farms, LLC, Sec. 20, 40 acres; Sec. 7, 20 acres; Sec. 21, 20 acres; Sec. 33, 40 acres; Sec. 29, 31.18 acres.
New Bavaria —
Helen Zedaker (dec.) to Richard Zedaker, Sec. 6, lot C, 22 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Roger Behnfeldt to Warren Heady, et al, Kauffmanville, lot 12, 13 acres.
Marion Township —
Thomas Lavigne, et al, life estate, to Kurt Lavigne, et al, Sec. 14, 1.05 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Austermiller Rentals of Hamler to Justop Rentals, LLC, Hill's Second Add., lot 3.
Austermiller Rentals of Hamler to Debra England, Hill's Second Add., lot 100.
Monroe Township —
Carol Gerken (dec.) to Thomas Gerken, Sec. 29, 30 acres.
Harrison Township —
Cynthia Mullholand to Cynthia Hesterman, trustee, Picket Fences Sub., Sec. 7, lot 22, 19 acres.
Liberty Township —
Craig Bonner, et ux, to Leland Garretson, et al, Sec. 23, 1.81 acres.
Thomas Mohler, et ux, to Thomas Mohler, et al, trustees, Sec. 31, 3.39 acres.
Clair Brown, trustee, to Clair Brown, trustee, Sec. 14, 20 acres.
Liberty-Napoleon Corp. —
City of Napoleon to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, Sec. 7, 10.1 acres.
The Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County to Keller Napoleon Industrial Properties, LLC, Sec. 7, 10.1 acres.
Brent Leiter, et al, to James Hardin, River Bend Estates, Sec. 7, lot 3, 7 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Aaron Bowser, et al, trustees, to Austin Like, Sec. 36, 0.41 acre.
Washington Township —
John Weaver, et al, to John Weaver, et ux, Sec. 30, 2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Wells Crop Farms, LLC, to Kenkal Investments, LLC, Sec. 17, 29.65 acres.
Frederick Busselle to Brandon Krohn, Sec. 12, 1 acre.
McClure Corp. —
Juan Reyes III, et ux, to Mystic Tree Rentals, LLC, Sec. 27, 0.33 acre.
Logan Johnson to Julie Pauken, Sec. 28, 1.04 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Dustin Funk to Jose Garcia-Delcado, et al, Original Plat, lot 452.
Gwendolyn Weasel, et al, to Mason Fintel, et al, S.D. and J. Stearns Add., lot 34.
Shelley Blausey, et vir, to Sandra Glausey, Auditor Sub., lot 7, lots 8-10; J.H. Stearns Add., lots 38-40.
Gregory Blausey, et ux, to Sandra Blausey, Auditor Sub. lot 7, lots 8-10; J.H. Stearns Add., lots 38-40.
Sandra Blausey to RA Investments, LLC, Auditor Sub. lot 7, lots 8-10; J.H. Stearns Add., lots 38-40.
Napoleon Corp. —
B&B Realty Holdings, LLC to Sylvania Asset Management, LLC, J. Stout's First Add., lot 18, 0.22 acre, lots 1-2, 2A, 3, 3A, 7-11, part lots 17-18, 4.72 acres.
Roger Pugh (dec.) to Amy Pugh (dec.) Highland Add., lot 24.
David Parcher, et al, trustees, to Stephen Niese, et al, trustees, lot A Sub. of Lot 3 German Mutual, Sec. 5, 14 acres.
Andrea Henne to Andrea Henne, trustee, Original Plat, lot 150.
Stephen Niese, et al, trustees, to Jennifer Haselman, Twin Oaks Fifth Add., Sec. 6, lot 82, 22 acres.
Dempsey Denominator, Inc., to Lankenau Properties II, Ltd., Kentucky Fried Chicken, Sec. 13, 0.64 acre.
S.A.S. Group Company to Gregory Beck, et al, West View Villas, Sec. 14, lot 7, 0.22 acre.
Gary Gotticher (dec.) to Marlene Botticher, Original Plat, lot 177.
Juan Reyes III, et us, to Mystic Tree Rentals, LLC, C. Montgomery's Add., lot 2.
Joshua Runyan to Gregory White, J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 1.
Larry Knepley Sr. (dec.) to Mary Keedy, et al, Hague and Raff's First, lot 14.
Craig Tipton, et al, to Heather Foxe, Sec. 14, 1.09 acres.
Kenneth Frysinger, trustee, to Samantha Braun, Farison Add., lot 1, 0.37 acre.
Logan Badenhop, et ux, to Daniel Wanjira, Riviers Heights Sub. Fourth Add., Sec. 6, lot 92, 22 acres.
Thomas Franz (dec.) to Jan Franz, Springwell's Add., lot 42.
Mia Hurst, et al, to Cameron Thompson, et ux, Sheffields Third Add., lot 196.
Lois Creager to Lois Creager, trustee, Heller-Donnelly's First, lot 15.
