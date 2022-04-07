Marriage licenses---
David Weber, 40, Napoleon, engineer and Kelly Hancock, 37, Napoleon, marketing.
Derek Cohrs, 22, San Antonio, Texas, military and Emma Castillo, 20, Shermans Dale, Pa., military.
Common Pleas On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jill Rohrs, Napoleon. Other civil.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Kara Shroyer, Napoleon. Other civil.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jorge Sifuentes, Holgate. Other civil.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Tammy Rayle, Deshler. Other civil.
Journal entries---
Palisades Acquisition XVI, LLC, Englewood Cliffs, N.J., vs. Marvin Ruffier, Liberty Center. Money judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Vance Hespe. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Flatrock Township —
Dennis Price, et ux, to John Weaver, et ux, Sec. 3, 0.75 acre.
Charles Hagen Jr. to Richard Austin, et ux, Sec. 36, 3.96 acres.
Lew Bechtol to Lew Bechtol, et ux, Sec. 8, 4.24 acres.
Marion Township —
Kyle McGraw to Travis Parsely, et ux, Sec. 15, 2.1 acres.
Monroe Township —
Margarete Lanzer to Charlotte Zgela, trustee, Sec. 24, 114.75 acres.
Margarete Lanzer to Charlotte Zgela, trustee, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Thomas Reimund to Thomas Reimund, trustee, Sec. 14, 3.06 acres.
Harrison Township —
Eugene Patterson to Levi Spring, Sec. 18, 1.88 acres.
Liberty-Nap Corp —
Four County ADAMhS Board to OhioGuidestone, lot 1 North Point Sub., Sec. 6, 3.9 acres.
Liberty Center Corp —
Kenzy Kern to TKO Solutions, LLC, lot 19, Original Plat.
Betty Bartels, life estate, to Debra Hefflinger, et al, lot J, Sec. 25, 0.06 acre.
Betty Bartels, life estate, to Debra Hefflinger, et al, Sec. 25, 0.63 acre.
Betty Bartels, life estate, to Debra Hefflinger, et al, Sec. 25, 0.79 acre.
Betty Bartels, life estate, to Debra Hefflinger, et al, Sec. 25, 3.23 acres.
Lynn Erford to Reed Proudfoot, et al, lot 1, Sec. 36, 0.52 acre.
Washington Township —
Michael Cook to Michael Cook, et ux, parcel.
Jesse Tolles Sr. to Curt Shidler, Sec. 24, 10 acres.
Ellen Langel, et vir, to Lloyd Midkiff, Sec. 33, 30.93 acres.
Ellen Langel, et vir, to Lloyd Midkiff, Sec. 33, 1.53 acres.
Damascus Township —
Maurice Ballmer, trustee, to Cheryl Kruse, trustee, Sec. 35, 76.97 acres.
Cheryl Kruse, trustee, to Jarret Rettig, parcel.
McClure Corp —
Elizabeth Napier to Lonnie Napier, Sec. 27, 0.47 acre.
Bartlow Township —
Louis Bremer, et al, trustees, to Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, to Anna Strunk, et al, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Patricia Spangler, life estate, to Sheila Badenhop, Sec. 18, 38.5 acres.
Patricia Spangler, life estate, to Sheila Badenhop, Sec. 18, 36.37 acres.
Patricia Spangler, life estate, to Sheila Badenhop, Sec. 18, 0.79 acre.
Patricia Spangler, life estate, to Sheila Badenhop, Sec. 18, 20 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Jennifer Havers, Sec. 26, 72.34 acres.
Michele Van Zandt to Michele Cook, et vir, lot 6, R.I. Thatcher Sub., Sec. 13, 0.47 acre.
Deshler Corp —
Larry Challen, et al, to Ruth Challen, lot 68, J.H. Stearns Add. 69.
Larry Challen, et al, to Ruth Challen, lot 70, J.H. Stearns Add.
Ruth Challen to Ruth Challen, lot 68, J.H. Stearns Add. 69.
Ruth Challen to Ruth Challen, lot 70, J.H. Stearns Add.
Louis Bremer, et al, trustees, to Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, lot 209, Original Plat to 224 inclu., 3.67 acres.
Louis Bremer, et al, trustees, to Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, lot 41, outlots and 42, 7.09 acres.
Louis Bremer, et al, trustees, to Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, lot 257, Original Plat to 268 inclu, 1.84 acres.
Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, to Anna Strunk, et al, lot 209, Original Plat to 224 inclu., 3.67 acres.
Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, to Anna Strunk, et al, lot 41, outlots and 42, 7.09 acres.
Cathy Van Scoyoc, et al, trustees, to Anna Strunk, et al, lot 257, Original Plat to 268 inclu., 1.84 acres.
Eric Stewart, et al, to Troy Thompson, et ux, Sec. 14, 0.5 acre.
Napoleon Corp —
RPR, LLC, to Cot Pizza RE, LLC, Replat of lot 1, Luzny Add., Sec. 12, 0.91 acre.
Ellsworth Mitchell, et al, to Florence Mitchell, trustee, lot 11, Gerken-Hoeffel First.
Florence Mitchell, trustee, to Ted Rohrs, et ux, lot 11, Gerken-Hoeffel First.
Margarete Lanzer to Charlotte Zgela, trustee, lot 3, Sec. 12, 1.85 acres.
Jacob Hale, trustee, to Sonya Hale, lot 4, J.G. Lowes First Add., outlots.
Mark McElrath to Anitia Flores, lot 22, W.F. Daggett's S.B., outlot 7.
Michael Bodenbender, Sheriff, to Wensink Property Management, LLC, lot 3, Fairground Add.
Alicia Miller, et al, successor co-trustee, to Heather Lane, et vir, lot 48, A. Wayne Third Add.
S&W Rentals ILP, LLC, to Maumee GT, LLC, lot 149, Original Plat.
