Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Nathaniel James, 43, Napoleon, cook, and Kian Esparza, 28, Napoleon, SAHM.
Jordan Baldwin, 34, Napoleon, disabled, and Elizabeth Castorena, 34, Napoleon, direct support staff.
Vincent Pinson, 26, Liberty Center, salesman, and Sydney Baynes, 24, Liberty Center, E-commerce manager.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Chad Stuckey, Ridgeville Corners; Felicia Stuckey, Ridgeville Corners; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Unites States of America Western Division of the United States Attorney, Toledo. Foreclosure.
Hayley May, Napoleon and Robert May, 202 E. Broadway Ave., Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Samuel Jones, Napoleon and Haylie Jones, Metamora. Dissolution of marriage.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Melissa Gunther, New Bavaria; and Caleb Gunther, New Bavaria. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Brandon Davis. Money judgment granted.
UHG I, LLC, vs. Melissa Norden. Money judgment granted.
Drs. Behringer, Eckhardt and Potocki, 700 Thurston St., Defiance, vs. Jason Westhoven, Napoleon; and Crystal Westhoven, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Charles Griffith, et ux, to Charles Griffith, trustee, Sec. 13, 7.26 acres.
Charles Griffith, et ux, to Sunday Griffith, trustee, Sec. 13, 7.26 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Charles Griffith, et ux, to Charles Griffith, trustee, Sec. 5, 16 acres; Sec. 10, 10.46 acres, 5.27 acres, 2.29 acres, 17.8 acres, 10.72 acres.
Charles Griffith, et ux, to Sunday Griffith, trustee, Sec. 5, 16 acres; Sec. 10, 10.46 acres, 5.27 acres, 2.29 acres, 17.8 acres, 10.72 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Jason Kurtz, et al, to Kurtz Land, LLC, Sec. 13, 65.6 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Rocket Mortgage, LLC, to PC Improvements, LLC, Hill's Second Add., lot 13.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Eleanor Hazelwood (dec.) to Elizabeth McCabe, S. Rigal's First Add., lot 5.
McClure Corp. —
Mark Hill (dec.) to Ryan Desgrange, J.G. Markley's Third Add., lots 23, 25-29.
Bartlow Township —
Mark Drewes, trustees, to Anthony Sager, Sec. 5, 2 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Chancy Fuller to Casidy Fuller, Sec. 23, parcel 9.79 acres, corner lot, 0.29 acre.
Kimberly Evans to Kimberly Kwasniak, trustee, Glenwood Add., lot 6 and 1/3 lot 7.
Richard Landversicht, et ux, RCF Holdings, LLC, Mehring, lots 22-23.
S.A.S Group Company to Betty Bostelman, Lynnfield Estates Sub., Sec. 6, lot 1, 14 acres.
Lyndel Carpenter to David Harner, et ux, Bockelman's Third Add., lot 6.
Logan Irving, et al, to Logan Irving, trustee, Springwell's Add., lot 38.
Logan Irving, trustee, to Morgan Irving, trustee, Springwell's Add., lot 38.
Roger Williamson (dec.) to Dolores Williamson, A. Wayne Fourth Add., lot 77 and undivided 1/54 interest of lot 80.
Dolores Williamson to Dolores Williamson, trustee, A. Wayne Fourth Add., lot 77 and undivided 1/54 interest of lot 80.
