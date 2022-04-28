Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Kyle Shay, 31, Ridgeville Corners, maintenance tech, and Laura Wylie, 32, Ridgeville Corners, PTA.
Brandon Shomsky, 43, Napoleon, production worker, and Paige Kelley-Branham, 26, Napoleon, unemployed.
Jacob Norden, 29, Napoleon, crusher operator, and Taya Franz, 28, Napoleon, treatment coordinator.
Justin Nelson, 50, Lima, driver, and Heather Homan, 47, Napoleon, accountant.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Stacey Schmeltz, Hamler, and Jamison Schmeltz, Fremont. Dissolution of marriage.
Laurie Reynolds, Liberty Center, vs. Scott Reynolds, Liberty Center. Divorce.
Patricia Rettig, Napoleon, vs. Leland Rettig, Napoleon. Divorce.
Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, vs. Sylvia Yarnell, McClure. Money judgment.
Breanna Brown, Napoleon, vs. Samuel Pawlicki, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon, vs. Victor Smotherman and Jane Doe spouse, Liberty Center; Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Vahalla, N.Y.; and State of Ohio Department of Taxation. Foreclosure.
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon, vs. Raul and Patricia Flores, Portage; and State of Ohio Department of Taxation. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Harold Behrman to Lydia Badenhop, Sec. 21, 0.53 acre.
Flatrock Township —
William Moore, et ux, to Julie Zygula, trustee, Sec. 36, 2.6 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Ricky Desgranges, et ux, to James Teeple, et ux, Sec. 17, 52.02 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Glenda Thacker to Brittany Rowland, et al, Brayer, Kauffman First Add., lot 15.
Rosalyn Mullett, life estate, et al, to Kristina Mullet, et al, Original Plat, lot 62.
Marion Township —
William Shively to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
William Shively to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Selkat 5, LLC, to Steven Gerken, trustee, Sec. 35, 45.93 acres.
Glenda Shively, et al, to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Glenda Shively, et al, to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Glenda Shively, et al, to Glenda Shively, et al, 26, 40 acres.
Glenda Shively, et al, to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Monroe Township —
Nancy Thomas to Steven Thomas, Sec. 31, 1.1 acres.
Liberty Township —
Ronald Zenz, et ux, to David Goodrow, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Liberty Center Corp —
Richard Spiess to Rex Spiess, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.38 acre.
Richard Spiess to Rex Spiess, et ux, Sec. 5, 374 acres.
Washington Township —
Daniel Chambers, et ux, to Colleen Brigs, Sec. 14, 20 acres.
Samuel Stork to Jamie Thomas, Sec. 22, 5 acres.
Thomas Lubinski, et ux, to Thomas Lubinski, Sec. 33, 5.4 acres.
Robert Flick, et ux, to Rachel Punches, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Bartlow Township —
William Shively to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Glenda Shively, et al, to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Glenda Shively, et al, to Glenda Shively, et al, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Walter Panning, et ux, to Corn City Regional Fire District, vacated Deshler, Main, Maple.
Walter Panning, et ux, to Corn City Regional Fire District, Original Plat, part of outlot 28-29, vacated Deshler, Main, Maple.
Napoleon Corp —
Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, to Gregory Kuhlman, Brennans Add., lot 7.
Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, to Gregory Kuhlman, Brennans Add., lot 7.
Juan Garcia to The Huntington National Bank, Original Plat, 1/2 lot 78.
Joan Steed to Christopher Atkinson, Sec. 23, 0.56 acre.
Mary Burdue to Thomas Brooks, et ux, Mary Dodds Second Add., lots 14, 26.
Robert Reimund, et ux, to Julie Newman, H.C. Groschner's Sub., lot 1.
Robert Reimund, et ux, to Julie Newman, Phillips Out lots, lot 8.
Deanna Bischoff, et vir, to Kendrick Bischoff, Riviera Heights Sub., lot 6, Sec. 6, 22 acres.
Tyler Dennie to Erin Iverson, et ux, Riviera Heights Sub., Second Add., lot 63, Sec. 6, 22 acres.
Steven Thomas to Nancy Thomas, Spengler's Add., lot 65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.