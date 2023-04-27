Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Nathan Preston, 26, McClure, construction, and Kirstyn Bressler, 25, McClure, unemployed.
Chanler Armey, 23, Napoleon, truck driver, and Jae Lyn Rhoads, 24, Napoleon, teacher's aide.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Henry County treasurer vs. Tina Tackett, Deshler. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Carl Shafer. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Ronald Bowers. Money judgement granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Henry Fedderke (dec.) to Mary Fedderke, Sec. 35, 0.52 acre.
Michael Kruse, et ux, to Paul Kruse, et al, trustees, Scofield's Third Add., Sec. 35, lot 4, 0.47 acre.
Freedom Township —
Marvin Gruenhagen (dec.) to Arlene Gruenhagen, Sec. 21, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 80 acres.
Henry Gerken, et ux, to Beverly Becker, et al, Sec. 28, 40 acres; Sec. 29, 60 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
David Schuette, et ux, to David Schuette, et al, trustee, JW-WF Muntz Sub., lot 10.
Classical Rentals, LLC, to Freddie Branham, Wm. Kauffman First Add., lots 67-68.
Collins and Associates, LLC, to Aaron Hernandez, Original Plat, lot 387.
Monroe Township —
Brad Storch, et ux, to Bradley Storch, et al, trustee, Sec. 17, 5.9 acres.
Harrison Township —
Eldon Nye, et ux, to Eldon Nye, trustee, Sec. 21, 1.74 acres.
Eldon Nye, trustee, to Barbara Nye, et al, trustee, Sec. 21, 1.74 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Junior Zimmerman to Kevin Kutzli, et ux, J. Raymond's Add., lot 5.
Washington Township —
Nolan Morrison, et al, to Heather McCaig, Colton, Sec. 8, lot 9, 21 acres.
Damascus Township —
Larry Behnfeldt, trustee, to Chad Behnfeldt, et al, Sec. 26, 20 acres; Sec. 28, 3.82 acres, 16.88 acres, 0.94 acre, 8.71 acres; Sec. 35, 28.75 acres.
Chad Behnfeldt, et al, to B&L Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 26, 20 acres; Sec. 28, 16.88 acres, 8.71 acres; Sec. 35, 28.75 acres.
Jacquelyn Brown to AGMRT, LLC, Sec. 18, 70 acres.
Black Swamp Group, LLC, to Stephen Kryder, et ux, Sec. 21, 9.55 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Larry Behnfeldt, trustee, to Chad Behnfeldt, et al, Sec. 28, 8.9 acres.
Chad Behnfeldt, et al, to B&L Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 28, 8.9 acres.
Richfield Township —
Frank Bremer (dec.) to Marilyn Bremer, Sec. 29, 1.28 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kevin Good, et ux, to Kevin Good, trustee, et al, Gerken-Hoeffel Second Add., Sec. 6, lot 26, 14 acres.
Muddy River Properties, LLC, to GKK Properties, LLC, Original Plat lot 2, lot 98.
Ronald Tijerina, et ux, to Rocat Properties, LLC, lots 81-82.
Brianna Pollauf to Gregory Pollauf, Bockelman's Second Add., lot 11.
Brad Storch, et ux, to Bradley Storch, et al, trustee, Twin Oaks Sixth, Sec. 6, lot 88, 22 acres.
Eldon Nye, et ux, to Eldon Nye, trustee, Saygers-Gibson's, lot 1, 0.12 acre; J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 12.
Eldon Nye, trustee, to Barbara Nye, et al, trustee, Saygers-Gibson's, lot 1, 0.12 acre; J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 12.
William Wagner to Timothy Tobias, et ux, West View Villas, Sec. 14, lot 33, 0.16 acre.
