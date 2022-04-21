Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Andrew Ziegler, 35, Deshler, housekeeping, and Rebecca Courtney, 26, STNA.
Justin Gillen, 28, Holgate, mechanic, and Reina May, 27, Holgate, recruiter.
Cody Burk, 50, McClure, purchaser, and Katherine Johns, 50, McClure, lead test engineer.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Rebecca Tippett, Napoleon, and Riann Tippett, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
SAC Finance, Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Charles Allen, Westport, Ind. Money judgment.
Candy Maynard, successor trustee of the Victor Plassman trust, Liberty Center, vs. Michael Fries, Swanton. Money judgment.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Maria Reyes, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Kaden Baumert, 105 Seneca St., Defiance, vs. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Mayfield Village. Money judgment.
Mariner Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Maria Johnson, Liberty Center. Money judgment.
Towne Mortgage Company, Troy, Mich., vs. Heather and Tony Couts, Napoleon; and Henry County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Midland Funding DE, LLC, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Kylie Kessler, no address given. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, vs. Tim Mattison. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
D & D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio, LLC, to NASG Realty, LLC, Sec. 35, 6.97 acres.
D & D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio, LLC, to NASG Realty, LLC, Sec. 35, 3.67 acres.
Freedom Township —
Charles Griffith to Kenneth Griffith, et al, Sec. 27, 17.96 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Lowell Orthwein, et ux, to Lowell Orthwein, et ux, Ritz-Cole's Re-Sur., lot 6.
Blake Sizemore, et ux, to Rafael Carillo, Wm. Kauffman First Add., lot 38.
Blake Sizemore, et ux, to Rafael Carillo, Wm. Kauffman First Add., lot 39.
Marion Township —
Renee Stevens to Robert Eis, Sec. 6, 2.47 acres.
Monroe Township —
Dennis Brubaker, et al, to Dennis Brubaker, trustee, et al, Sec. 35, 1.5 acres.
Timothy Eberle, et ux, to Timothy Eberly, Sec. 30, 40.25 acres.
Timothy Eberle, et ux, to Timothy Eberly, Sec. 30, 40 acres.
Timothy Eberle, et ux, to Timothy Eberly, Sec. 31, 10.18 acres.
Timothy Eberle, et ux, to Timothy Eberly, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Harrison Township —
Magdalene Mohler to Magdalene Mohler, trustee, Sec. 33, 59.95 acres.
Liberty Township —
Norman Zeiter to Norman Zeiter, et al, trustees, Sec. 2, 63.18 acres.
Norman Zeiter to Norman Zeiter, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 42.41 acres.
Victor Plassman, trustee, to Gene Plassman, Sec. 7, 24 acres.
Kyle Kern, trustee, to Joey Smith Jr., et ux, Sec. 24, 0.5 acre.
Fitzenreiter Family Farms to Fitzenreiter Family Farm, LLC, Sec. 29, 79 acres.
Norman Zeiter, et ux, to Norman Zeiter, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 6.34 acres.
Liberty Center Corp —
Victor Plassman, trustee, to Gene Plassman, O Buchannan's Add., lot 5.
Jeffrey Pinson to Jeffery Pinson, et ux, Sarah Sohn's Add., lot 5.
Washington Township —
Victor Plassman, trustee, to Chasidy Plassman, Sec. 30, 2.08 acres.
Victor Plassman, trustee, to Chasidy Plassman, Sec. 30, 1.46 acres.
McClure Corp —
Jason Lane to John Pezzin, McClure MFG-Machine Works, lots 27, 28.
Napoleon Corp —
Woodland, Groves, LLC, to Birchwood Terrace MHP, Inc., Valley Brook Estates Trailer Park, Sec. 12, lot 1.
Pleasant View I, LLC, to Birchwood Terrace MHP, Inc., Hartmans Sub., outlots 9-10, lot 15.
Bruce Kahle, et ux, to Bruce Kahle, trustee, et al, Cripple Creek Sub., Sec. 23, lot 15.
Goodville Mutual Casualty Company to S.A.S. Group Company, Lynnefield Estates Sub., Sec. 14, lot 1.
George Johnson, et ux, to George Johnson, et ux, Bockelman's First Add., lot 11.
Gary Sweenty, et al, to Cynthia Greenhagen, Leifer Add., lot 7.
Magdalene Mohler to Magdalene Mohler, trustee, A Wayne Fourth Add., lot 58.
Magdalene Mohler to Magdalene Mohler, trustee, Richter's Third- outlot 12, lot 25.
Magdalene Mohler to Magdalene Mohler, trustee, Phillips outlot-18, lot 17.
Magdalene Mohler to Magdalene Mohler, trustee, Phillips outlots, lot 17.
Charles McClure, et ux, to Mary Lou McClure, W.P. Duffy's Glendale, lots 30, 31
