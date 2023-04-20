Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Elijah Bok, 23, Holgate, engineer, and Haley Crouch, 21, McClure, student.
Kameron Bonner, 23, Buckatunna, Miss., equipment operator, and Elyse McMaster, 21, Liberty Center, teacher.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
GenFed Financial Credit Union, Inc., Akron, vs. Kenneth King Jr., Deshler. Money judgment.
Henry County treasurer vs. Sherry Emmitt, Deshler; unknown spouse, if any, of Sherry Emmitt; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Henry County treasurer vs. David Mullins, Napoleon; Heidi Mullins, Napoleon; and Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Jeff Steingass. Money judgment granted.
Ally Bank vs. Lester Helberg. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Napoleon Township —
Richard Mahnke, et ux, to David Mahnke, et al, trustees, Sec. 4. 0.05 acre; Sec. 3, 3.65 acres.
David Mahnke, et al, trustees, to David Mahnke, et al, trustees, Sec. 3, 3.25, 3.65 acres; Sec. 4, 0.05 acre, 0.05 acre.
Florida Corp. —
Evelyn Brubaker (dec.) to Kent Shininger, et ux, Original Plat, lot 69, 69 and 1/2 vacated alley.
Evelyn Brubaker (dec.) to Paragon Properties & Renovations, LLC, Original Plat, lot 38 and 1/2 vacated alley, lot 39 and 1/2 vacated alley.
Holgate Corp. —
Tiutam Bullock to Sophia Kapina, Hornung's Sub. OLB, lot 5.
Hamler Corp. —
Anthony Keehn (dec.) to Sharon Keehn, Hill's Second Add., lot 85.
Patricia Miller to Patricia Miller, trustee, Sec. 10, 4.82 acres, 0.25 acre.
Monroe Township —
Rick Buchholz, trustee, to TriCounty Rural Electric Cooperative, Sec. 35, 1.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
S.A.S. Group Company to Nicholas Benecke, et al, Picket Fences, Phase V, Sec. 7, lot 37, 19 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Triple Diamond Plastics, LLC, to Karen Howell, trustee, Sec. 25, 25.18 acres.
John Grycza (dec.) to Mary Grycza, add. ex. pt. and pt. lot 5.
Richfield Township —
Jerry Erven, et ux, to Janell Arps, et al, Sec. 10. 25.22 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Brian Fruchey to Keith Fruchey, Saygers-Gibsons, lot 1, 0.2 acre.
Gregory Wisniewski, et al, to Keith Fruchey, Replat lot 5G, Northoaks Sub., lot 5G1, 0.27 acre.
Susan Ladd, et vir, to Billy Hamon Jr., et al, trustees, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add., Sec. 6, lot 71, 14 acres.
