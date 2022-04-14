Henry County:
Marriage licenses---
Jordan Saylor, 22, Paulding, student and Leah Maassel, 22, Napoleon, marketing.
Austin Shanks, 25, Holgate, laborer and Destiny Fulton, 23, Holgate, STNA.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Holgate Care Center, LLC, Holgate, vs. Bonnie Moore, Holgate. Money judgment.
Dakotah Vanover, Grafton, vs. Autosmart Chevrolet, LLC, 773 Inverness Drive, Defiance. Money judgment.
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Makayla Okuley, Toledo. Money judgment.
The Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Travis Schroeder, Berkey. Money judgment.
Sheila Elston, New Barvia, and Randy Wilhelm, New Bavaria. Dissolution of marriage.
Benjamin Culler, Liberty Center, vs. Maria Culler, Liberty Center. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Lynette Roehrig, et al, trustee, to Thomas Roehrig, Sec. 19, 3 acres.
Thomas Roehrig to Lynette Roehrig, Sec. 19, 3 acres.
Lynette Roehrig to Travis Roehrig, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 3 acres.
Chelsy Dohm to Stephanie Gorrell, Sec. 30, 3 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Elisha Harmon, trustee, to Ryan Crandall, et ux, Sec. 3, 4.54 acres.
Elisha Harmon, trustee to Ryan Crandall, et ux, Sec. 4, 0.46 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Karen Harms, et al to Kirk Williams, Sec. 12, 2.52 acres.Florida Township —
Colby Carroll, et ux, to Kenneth Ooms, lot 8, Cook's-Goodyear's.
Pleasant Township —
Ralph Dickman, et ux, to Ralph Dickman, et ux, Sec. 2, 6.03 acres.
Jean Williams to Jean Williams, trustee, Sec. 6, 0.85 acre.
Jean Williams to Jean Williams, trustee, parcel.
Holgate Township —
Loretta Cramer to Marcia Matthews, lot 220, original plat.
Larry Ashbaugh to Collen Ashbaugh, lot 313 original plat.
Larry Ashbaugh (life estate) to Collen Ashbaugh, lot 312, original plat and lot 313 and vac. alleys.
Lonzo Thacker, et ux, to Sean Spradlin, et ux, lot 31, Brayer, Brayer, Kauffman First.
Marion Township —
Kenneth Brubaker to Kenneth Brubaker et al, Sec. 24, 16.5 acres.
Hamler Township —
Hanson Holmes to TXD Properties, LLC, lot 50, Hill's Second Add.
Monroe Township —
Larry Reinbolt, et ux, to Tyler Hoffman, Sec. 24, 1 acre.
Jason Kurtz to Jason Kurtz, et ux, Sec. 21, 64.09 acres.
Jason Kurtz, et ux, to Zap Properties, LLC, Sec. 21, 64.09 acres.
Liberty Township —
Brett Green to Jordan Vinski, et ux, Austermiller SD Future st., Sec. 26, 0.48 acre.
Brett Green, to Jordan Vinski, et ux, lot 1, Austermiller SD., Sec. 26, 0.98 acre.
Jeffrey Hoff, et ux, to Jeffrey Hoff, trustee, et al, lot 1, McConkey Sub., Sec. 13, 0.6 acre.
Liberty Center Corp —
Robert Wentworth, et ux, to Nathan Buchop, et ux, lot 7, L.J. Raymond's Add.
Robert Wentworth, et ux, to Nathan Buchop, et ux, lot 1, Conway's Maplewood and vac. alley.
Robert Wentworth, et ux, to Nathan Buchop, et ux, 3A, Sec. 25, 3 acres.
Robert Wentworth, et ux, to Nathan Buchop, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.74 acre.
Julia Guyer to Susan Davis, Sec. 25, 0.38 acre.
Damascus Township —
Richard Peppers, et ux, to Richard Peppers, Sec. 18, 8.32 acres.
Richard Peppers to Richard Peppers, et ux, Sec. 18, 8.32 acres.
Kenneth Schulze, et al, to James Schulze, trustee, Sec. 35, 27.91 acres.
Kenneth Schulze, et al, to James Schulze, trustee, et al, Sec. 35, 5.68 acres.
James Schulze, trustee, et al, to Kenneth Schulze, et al, Sec. 13, 74.86 acres.
James Schulze, trustee, et al, to Kenneth Schulze, et al, Sec. 13, 9 acres.
McClure Corp —
Richard Kruse, PSO to CIM REO 202-NRI, LLC, lot 169 McClure Mfg. and Machine.
Linda Thomas to Laura Myers, lot 13, J.G. Markley's Second Add.
Linda Thomas to Laura Myers, lot 15, J.G. Markley's Second Add.
Dan Godsey, et al, to Melvin Misiewicz Jr., et ux, lot 52, J. McClure's First Add.
Richfield Township —
James Schulze, trustee, et al, to Kenneth Schulze, Sec. 2, 40 acres.
James Schulze, trustee, et al, to Kenneth Schulze, et al, Sec. 2, 40 acres.
James Schulze, trustee, et al, to Kenneth Schulze, et al, Sec. 3, 78.91 acres.
Kenneth Schulze, et al, to James Schulze, trustee, et al, Sec. 2, 40 acres.
Kenneth Schulze, et al, to James Schulze, trustee, et al, Sec. 2, 40 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Kenneth Brubaker to Kenneth Brubaker, et al, Sec. 19, 48.18 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Jill Hogrefe to Erika Clady, lot 3, outlots, J.H. Stearns Add.
Jill Hogrefe to Erika Clady, outlot 2, J.H. Stearns Add.
Paul Burner to Dream Design Build, LLC, lot 158, original plat.
Napoleon Corp —
Steven Peters, trustee, to Isaac Franz, lot 77, Mary Dodd's Second Add.
Allan Witte to Tyler Williamson, et al, lot 83, Mary Dodd's Second Add.
Lisa Zimmerman to Alison Thomas, lot 74, Spengler's Add.
Amador Molina, et al, to Amador Molina, et al, lot 12, Springwell's Add.
Douglas Monnin, et ux, to Caleb Elling, et ux, lot 92, Anthony Wayne Fifth revised.
Charles Heinze III, et ux, to Trevor Smith, et al, lot 37, Spengler's Add.
James Martin, et ux, to James Martin, et ux, Sec. 12, 0.69 acre.
James Martin, et ux, to James Martin, et ux, 1.57 acres.
