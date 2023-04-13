Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-2, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. unknown spouse, if any, of Leslie Diemer, Delphos; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; OneMain Financial Services, Inc., successor by merger to American General Financial Services, Inc., Cleveland; and unknown heirs, legatees, devisees, executors, administrators and assigns and their spouses, if any, of deceased Leslie Diemer. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Larry Gault, Archbold; and Lori Gault, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Sean Slane, Archbold; Cassandra Slane, Archbold; and Homeplus Finance Corporation, El Segundo, Calif. Foreclosure.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Weldon Morrow, Deshler. Garnishment of wages.
Kevin McGuinness, Napoleon, and Rachel McGuinness, Perrysburg. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entry---
Mariner Finance, LLC, vs. Brenda Rice. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
D & D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio, LLC, to D & D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio, LLC, Sec. 35, 0.38 acre, 4.28 acres, 0.28 acre.
Jeanette Brandt, et al, to Sungroup, LLC, , Sec. 36, 44.38 acres.
Jeanette Brandt, et al, to Robert Tilse, et ux, Sec. 32, 74.75 acres.
Marvin Beck, trustee, to Tyler Burkle, et ux, Sec. 19, 9.87 acres.
Freedom Township —
Marietta Damman to Marietta Damman, trustee, Sec. 15, 1 acre, 2 acres, 5.02 acres, 71.98 acres; Sec. 22, 5.88 acres, 8.24 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Marlene Bockelman to Marlene Bockelman, trustee, Sec. 31, 39 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Lauren Bunke (dec.) to Mary Bunke, Sec. 20, 40 acres.
Michael Bischoff to Michael Bischoff, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 1.97 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Allen Theisen to Kindra Theisen, Sec. 34, 1.66 acres.
Allen Theisen to Walter Theisen, Sec. 34, 0.42 acre.
Theresa Basinger, trustee, to Sun Mountain Dairy, LLC, Royal's Add., lot 1; Sec. 28, 0.02 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Mary Brown, life estate, to E.I.O. Properties, Ltd., Original Plat, lot 413.
Rodger Hefflinger, et ux, to Rodger Hefflinger, et al, Original Plat, lot 150.
Kelly Pedraza to Siler Casillas, to Original Plat, lots 102-103.
Marion Township —
Lauren Bunke (dec.) to Mary Bunke, Sec. 3, 37.81 acres; 40 acres.
William Schwiebert (dec.) to Marilyn Schwiebert, Sec. 13, 32.95 acres, 11.41 acres; Sec. 9, 57.7 acres.
Monroe Township —
Thomas Hoskinson to Allison Stallkamp, et al, Sec. 3, 0.05 acre, 0.82 acre.
Alma Hartman (dec.) to Danny Hartman, Sec. 3, 0.8 acre.
Timothy Fuller to Micah Mohr, Herrtown, Sec. 16, lot 1, 0.56 acre.
Karla Wolfrum, trustee, to Jenna Badenhop, Sec. 14, 3.48 acres.
John Wilhelm (dec.) to Pamela Wilhelm, Sec. 34, 2.3 acres, 1.29 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Gilliland Bevelhymer to Mr. DJ, LLC, L and L Horn's Add., lot 19.
Harrison Township —
Robert Hall, et ux, to Robert Hall, et ux, Sec. 34, 0.48 acre.
Huddle Land, LLC, to Robert Hall, et ux, Sec. 34, 0.67 acre.
Robert Hall, et ux, to Robert Hall, et ux, Sec. 34, 2.64 acres, 0.67 acre.
Trudy Wachtmann, trustee, to Trudy Wachtmann, Randall's First Add., lots 1 and 2, revision of lots 36-38.
Liberty Township —
Brenda Noaker (dec.) to Robert Noaker, Sec. 2, 1.94 acre.
Judith Strayer to Joseph D'Amore, et ux, Sec. 23, 4.75 acres.
Robert Yarnell Jr. (dec.) to Kathleen Yarnell, Sec. 30, 39.9 acres, 40 acres.
Kathleen Yarnell to Kevin Yarnell, et al, Sec. 30, 39.9 acres, 40 acres.
Damascus Township —
Annette Babcock, trustee, to Annette Babcock, trustee, Sec. 33, 2.41 acres.
Richfield Township —
Donna Zalar to Donna Zalar, Sec. 16, 0.5 acre, 0.5 acre, 1.39 acres, 20 acres, 18.61 acres.
Mary Osborn to Mary Osborn, et al, Sec. 31, 77.99 acres.
Bartlow Township —
William Schwiebert (dec.) Marilyn Schwiebert, Sec. 1, 39.28 acres; Sec. 18, 41.18 acres; Sec. 19, 40 acres; Sec. 17, 18.52 acres; Sec. 12, 79.82 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Sue Daniel (dec.) to Gabrielle Glavich, Original Plat, lots 585-588.
Bridgett Roszman to Brian Bulkowski, Original Plat, lot 149.
Napoleon Corp. —
Linda Mann, et al, to Arvon Mitcham, et al, Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 6, lot 30, 14 acres.
Terrance Baden, et ux, Samuel Walker, et al, Original Plat, lot 83, lot 8.
S.A.S Group Company to Beverly Homan, trustee, West View Villas, Sec. 14, lot 23, 0.14 acre.
