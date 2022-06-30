Marriage licenses---
Chadler Mossing, 30, Pittsburgh, Pa., assistant buyer, and Kayla Foltz, 28, Pittsburgh, Pa., marketing coordinator.
Jake Hallock, 27, Delta, engineer, and Tori Williams, 28, Delta, dietary.
Hector Damian, 38, Hicksville, MCP and Sandra Leon, 45, Hicksville, farm.
Lynken Price, 25, Swanton, Air National Guard, and Jennifer Shippey, 28, Swanton, Air National Guard.
Lorenzo Mendez, 30, Delta, graduate student, and Natalie Miller, 29, Delta, teacher.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Kevin Bechtel, Wauseon, vs. Multi-Cast Corp, Holland. Money judgment.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Elise Kretz, Wauseon. Money judgment.
US Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Kevin Davis, heir, Delta. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Robert and Beth Ruhlin to Bill Roth and Sherryann Franks, 610 Meadow Lane, Wauseon.
Robert and Jody Weber to Oswaldo and Serena Medina, 750 Pine St., Wauseon.
Matthew Weber to Dustin and Alexalee Chase, County Road 16, Wauseon.
John and Laura Precht to Joshua Phillips, 225 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Jerald McComb and Janis Mondelli to Sandra Beck, 1341 N. Haven Lane, Wauseon.
Danny and Sandra Graham to Carol Ann Teague, 10730 and 10680 County Road 12, Wauseon.
Matthew and Sonya Hale to Corry Byers, 524 E. Elm St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Tim and Deborah Smith, trustees, to Allan and Julie Valentine, 1013 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Kristin Olashuk to Rupp Rentals, LLC, 504 S. Pleasant St., Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.