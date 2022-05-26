• Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Ezekiel Anderson, 25, Wauseon, business owner, and Amanda Stutzman, 24, Wauseon, accounts payable administrator.
Dylan Clendenin, 25, Swanton, steel worker, and Allison Crawford, 26, Swanton, dental assistant.
Owen King, 25, Swanton, steel worker, and Mackenzie Morgan, 26, Swanton, dental assistant.
Joshua Hill, 26, Oak Harbor, diesel mechanic, and Savanna Circle, 23, Delta, self-employed.
Christopher Bartelo, 49, Rockwood, Mich., machine technician, and Tesia Smith, 32, Dearborn Heights, Mich., unemployed.
Nathanael Beck, 29, Archbold, police officer, and McKenzi Collins, 21, Napoleon, consultant.
Frankland Atkinson, 29, Swanton, assembly production, and Briana Brooks, 25, Swanton, unemployed.
Christopher Kemp, 29, Swanton, fisheries biologist, and Stephanie Yoder, 28, Archbold, general manager.
Austin Gilson, 25, Morenci, Mich., lineman and Justis McCowan, 23, Morenci, Mich., self-employed.
Tad Burkey, 30, Monroe, Mich., HVAC technician, and Brittany Bailey, 29, Monroe, Mich., medical assistant.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Britany Mayfield, Archbold, vs. Malcolm Mayfield, Archbold. Divorce.
Paris Wheeler, Swanton, vs. Travis Fifer, Sylvania. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Cassandra Van Doren, Swanton and Robert Van Doren, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Newrez, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Thomas Weber, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Autumn Ricard, Swanton, vs. Robert Howard, Toledo. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Craig Pelland, Swanton, vs. Elisha Pelland, Swanton. Divorce.
Tyler Frost, Whitehouse, vs. Blake Raab, Swanton. Other civil.
Shannon Elling, Archbold, vs. Brandon Elling, Stryker. Divorce.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Jacob Nofziger, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Webco Investors to Dawg Pound Investments, LLC, 1384 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon
Phyllis Precht to Cynthia Bell and Amy Lassers, 615 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Kent and Belinda Laney to Alexander and Morgan Snyder, 775 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
Joy Lerma to Katherine & Dustin Miller, 827 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Sy and AE Chapada to Michael and Anitra Lindsay, 15123 US 20, Wauseon.
Chad Aeschliman, trustee, to Chad and Nichole Aeschliman, Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Timothy Friend and Conger Lora to David and Hannah Rippetoe, 13131 County Road H, Wauseon.
German Township —
John and Lind Tucker to Anthony and Breanna McKenzie, 310 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold.
Joel Stier and Nicole VonDeylen to Alec Valencic, 104 W. Lutz Road, Archbold.
