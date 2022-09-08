Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Fortino De Jesus, 30, Stuart, Fla., roofer, and Ageda Medina, 43, Swanton, greenhouse supervisor.
George McFadden, 49, Swanton, consultant, and Wendy Phillips, 49, Swanton, teacher aide.
Zackary Weis, 30, Wauseon, water treatment, and Paige Borror, 27, Wauseon, orthodontist assistant.
Nicholas Pennington, 27, Lyons, engineer, and Chelsea Ellerholz, 27, Lyons, cosmetologist.
James McCurdy, 67, Sherwood, retired, and Karleen Faye, 77, Archbold, retired.
Alexis Frazier, 25, Wauseon, pharmacist, and Levi Rosales, 28, Wauseon, accountant.
Common pleas
On the docket---
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Thomas Blue, Bowling Green. Money judgment.
Peter Alford, Wauseon, vs. Jerry Rorick, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Jessica York, Delta,, vs. Bradley York, Toledo. Divorce.
Benjamin Moyer, Wauseon, vs. Jessica Moyer, Wauseon. Divorce.
Jessica Bernal, Wauseon, and Paulino Bernal Jr., Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Evan Borton, Swanton, vs. Derek Zuver, Alvordton. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Brianna Sawicki, Swanton. Money judgment.
First Investors Financial, Atlanta, Ga., vs. Heather Turner, Wauseon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Michelle Snyder, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Nickolas Mistor, Perrysburg, and Heather Mistor, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Ethan Young, Bryan, vs. Napoleon Spring Works, Inc., Archbold. Money judgment.
Chanda Baker, Toledo, vs. Rachel Gallop, Lyons. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Victor Propane, LLC, to Lettermen’s Energy Real Estate, LLC, 3258 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Steve and Tracey Wanner to Rebecca Cole, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon.
Matthew and Kelsy Roesel to Jason and Timberly Aeschliman, 124 N. Franklin St., Wauseon.
Shyann Johnson to Matthew & Kelsey Roesel, 414 W. Park St., Wauseon.
Rita Dell to Suon Leakhena, 440 Marshall St., Wauseon.
Paul and B. Jean Bachman to Ronald McKnight, et al, 185 Darleen Drive, Wauseon.
Jason and Howard Upell to Tyler McDaniel, 11920 County Road K, Wauseon.
German Township —
Emad Qaimari to Britney and Samuel Stoeppel, 428 Park St., Archbold.
Gareth and Wanda Miller to Theresa Miller, 202 Murbach St., Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.