Marriage licenses---
Colin Richardson, 26, Lyons, DPW worker, and Chelsey Geis, 27, registered nurse.
Patrick Delaney, 49, Morenci, Mich., pop and snack vendor, and Lisa Wyse, 30, Morenci, Mich., home health care.
Tyler Brehm, 27, Archbold, machinist, and Jessica Strable, 32, Archbold, custodian.
Caleb Dey, 23, Lambertville, Mich., production clerk, and Kaitlin Pete, 22, Westland, Mich., director of ward student.
Anthony Spivey, 25, Swanton, HVAC, and Alyssa Campbell, 25, Swanton, interior design.
Trisha Corley, 35, Wauseon, admissions director, and Sarah Villafana, 35, Wauseon, laborer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. William Conner, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. John Tibbets, Swanton. Money judgment.
Michael Vasko, Perrysburg, vs. General Motors, LLC, Upper Arlington. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Erica Seymour, Delta. Money judgment.
Kayla Mead, Swanton, vs. Armando Ramos, Adrian, Mich. Civil protection order.
Carma Rockey-Harris, Bryan, vs. Collin Harris, Delta. Money judgment.
Melissa Miller, Delta, vs. Correy Miller, Delta. Divorce.
Roger Knape, Archbold, and Anny Santilla, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
James and Amanda Crawford to John Wrighten, 148 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Kevin and Angel Neuenschwander to Ruben and Eileen Yoder, 4112 Birch St., Wauseon.
Kenneth and Joan Kling to CP Holdings, LLC, 1162 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
German Township —
Ruben Yoder to Lucas and Constance Roell, 800 Murbach St., Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.