Marriage licenses---
Thomas Tanner, 22, Delta, agriculture, and Haley Perdue, 23, Delta, secretary.
Cameron Corkery, 23, Woodhaven, Mich., software engineer, and Emily Siemens, 22, Woodhaven, Mich., publishing specialist.
Todd Short, 55, Wauseon, construction, and Jacqueline Weirauch, 56, Wauseon, school secretary.
Brandon Schmersal, 24, Delta, oil manager, and Teresa Gonzalez, 23, Delta, warehouse associate.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Nicholas Galambos Jr., Swanton, vs. Sally Galambos, unknown address. Divorce.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Patricia Cantu, Archbold. Money judgment.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Allison Bauer, Delta. Foreclosure.
Deborah McSurley, trustee, Hopkinton, Mass., vs. Marquis Kimble, Toledo. Money judgment.
Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Mark Schaffner, Fayette. Money judgment.
Glynis Hester, Swanton, and Jay Hester, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Barry VonDeylen, Archbold. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Myah Wagner, Archbold. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Dave Heaston, trustee, to NADAB, LLC, 400 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Marcos Escalera to Janet Shipman, 233 Dogwood Court, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Austin and Allyssa Johnson to Chad and Lauren Dennis, 324 Madison St., Wauseon.
Sara Atkinson and Eric Alf, co-trustees, to Jayson and Tracy Blaylock, 424 Indian Road, Wauseon.
