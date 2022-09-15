Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Mark Rosene, 54, Wauseon, quality engineer, and Rhonda Davis, 53, Wauseon, custodial.
Michael Charles, 63, Swanton, welder, and Lisa Charles, 55, Swanton, transport consultant.
Jason Suffel, 45, Wauseon, plant manager, and Alicia Stipp, 48, Wauseon, respiratory therapist.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Ethan Young, Bryan vs. Napoleon Spring Works, Inc., Archbold. Money judgment.
Chanda Baker, Toledo vs. Rachel Gallop, Lyons. Money judgment.
Barry Quiniff, Swanton vs. Michelle Quiniff, Swanton. Divorce.
Juan Villegas, Swanton vs. Nicole Villegas, Cloverdale. Divorce.
New Rez, LLC, dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Greenville, S.C., vs. Dawn Smith, heir of estate, Holland. Foreclosure.
Robert Lammon, Wauseon and Ashley Lammon, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Sherry Tatum, Archbold vs. Donny Tatum, Guthrie, Okla. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Matthew Kapraun, Archbold vs. Brittany Menchaca, Ruther Glen, Va. Divorce.
Dominic Chamberlain, Liberty Center and Stacey Chamberlain, Delta. Dissolution.
Okolona Metal & Iron, LLC, Napoleon vs. estate of Jerry Witt, Delta. Money judgment.
Rhonda Dicke, Swanton and Douglas Dicke, Swanton. Dissolution.
Scott Tanier, Maumee and Debra Tanier, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. John Trejo, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Michael Childs to KYDSS Holdings, LLC, 109 Mechanic St., Archbold.
Mark and Cristal Vincent to Kelly and Elizabeth Ducey, 300 Schlatter St., Archbold.
Kelly and Elizabeth Ducey to David and Lacey Meyer, 214 Rosewood Court, Archbold.
Elaine Leininger, trustee, to David Ellenwood, 100 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Pamela Spadafore to Todd and Lori Myers, 705 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
Donna Stutzman, trustee, to Tamara Weber, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Linda Armstrong to Pamela Spadafore, 737 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
Scott and Cheryl Grisier to Nathan and Valerie Besaw, 16370 U.S. 20, Wauseon.
Kristy Miller, trustee, to Trent and Alisha McNutt, 15856 County Road N, Wauseon.
