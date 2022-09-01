Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Daniel Fulks, 22, Fayette, youth and family life, and Ali Stover, 25, Morenci, Mich., event coordination, caterer.
Benjamin Bucklew II, Archbold, 24, accountant, and Destini Marry, 24, Hudson, Mich., clinical therapist.
Eric Langenderfer, 24, Archbold, accountant, and Brandy Bird, 33, Lyons, Amazon.
Blake Bruner, 24, Wauseon, contractor, and Brynne Riegsecker, 24, Fayette, occupational therapy.
Ryan Redick, 41, Caro, Mich., biomed system information specialist, and Melissa Malloy, 41, Caro, Mich., attorney.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Sheri Rychener, Wauseon and Troy Rychener, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Gerity, Toledo vs. Tammy Gerity, Sylvania. Money judgment.
Earl Meyerhofer, Swanton and Melanie Meyerhofer, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
State Bank and Trust Company, Defiance vs. William Toedter, Delta. Money judgment.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Thomas Blue, Bowling Green. Money judgment.
Peter Alford, Wauseon vs. Jerry Rorick, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Barbara Short, Archbold vs. Ronald Stockburger, Archbold. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Elvin Yoder, trustee, to Garrett Waidelich, 504 Short Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Richard Mattin to Matthew and Tracie Rowland, 802 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Lonny and Shelly Huner to Tiffany and Michael O’Neil, 413 S. Franklin St., Wauseon.
Lisa Dickman to Robert and Anna Hall, 12204 County Road 16, Wauseon.
Cornerstone Cherokee, LLC, to Marcos Escalera and Crystal Morales, 1014 Cherokee Drive, Wauseon.
