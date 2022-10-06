Fulton County:
Marriage licenses---
Colin Richardson, 26, Lyons, DPW worker, and Chelsey Geis, 27, registered nurse.
Patrick Delaney, 49, Morenci, Mich., pop and snack vendor, and Lisa Wyse, 30, Morenci, Mich., home health care.
Tyler Brehm, 27, Archbold, machinist, and Jessica Strable, 32, Archbold, custodian.
Caleb Dey, 23, Lambertville, Mich., production clerk, and Kaitlin Pete, 22, Westland, Mich., director of ward student.
Anthony Spivey, 25, Swanton, HVAC, and Alyssa Campbell, 25, Swanton, interior design.
Trisha Corley, 35, Wauseon, admissions director, and Sarah Villafana, 35, Wauseon, laborer.
Justin Tappan, Swanton, 36, production supervisor, and Stephanie Ireland, 33, Swanton, quality technician.
Jacob Schroeder, 29, Delta, garage door technician, and Shaina Baldwin, 26, Delta, teacher’s aide.
Jonathan Curtis, 26, Metamora, mechanical engineer, and Taylor Osting, 24, Northwood, teacher.
Thomas Downing, 26, Swanton, project manager, and Alexis Reihing, 26, Swanton, marketing.
Jeffrey Jasso, 30, Wauseon, operation manager, and Aubrey Knierim, 30, Wauseon, registered nurse.
Cameron Cherry, 25, Swanton, diesel mechanic, and Brittany Nawrocki, 24, Swanton, residential administrator.
Victor Fierros Montes, 28, Wauseon, welder, and Elizabeth Garcia Deleon Gomez, 22, no occupation listed.
Guadalupe Lopez, 66, Fayette, laborer, and Mary Jane Bentancur, 66, Fayette, retired.
Oscar Leo Bucher, 33, Clayton, Mich., general contractor, and Kelly Zarycki, 37, Adrian, Mich., housewife.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. William Conner, Archbold. Foreclosure.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. John Tibbets, Swanton. Money judgment.
Michael Vasko, Perrysburg, vs. General Motors, LLC, Upper Arlington. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Erica Seymour, Delta. Money judgment.
Kayla Mead, Swanton, vs. Armando Ramos, Adrian, Mich. Civil protection order.
Carma Rockey-Harris, Bryan, vs. Collin Harris, Delta. Money judgment.
Melissa Miller, Delta, vs. Correy Miller, Delta. Divorce.
Roger Knape, Archbold, and Anny Santilla, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Chalsey Sipe, Wauseon, plaintiff vs. Walter Fuller, Jr., Decherd, Tenn. URESA.
Alisha Thompson, Swanton vs. Thomas Thompson, Jr., Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Kandace Miller, Swanton vs. John F. Miller, IV, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Suzanne Wagner, Wauseon, vs. William Wagner, Wauseon. Divorce.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Donna Bailey, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Kay Dohm, Fort Wayne, vs. Rickie Dohm, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Cheryl Nadolny, Delta, vs. Nichole Syph, Toledo. Money judgment.
James Dixon, Wauseon, vs. Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon. Professional tort (malpractice case).
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
James and Amanda Crawford to John Wrighten, 148 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Kevin and Angel Neuenschwander to Ruben and Eileen Yoder, 4112 Birch St., Wauseon.
Kenneth and Joan Kling to CP Holdings, LLC, 1162 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Darla Rupp, Duane Beck and Jo Dee Aeschliman to Duane Beck, 2772 County Road 18, Wauseon.
Mark Potter, trustee, to Aden Gore, 635 Spruce St., Wauseon.
Jacob Bruner to Richard and Linda Good, 11060 County Road 14, Wauseon.
Janice Stauffer, successor trustee, to Hope Hardy, 13738 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Bradley and Rebecca Myers to Eric and Jessica Reimund, 16890 County Road H, Wauseon.
Ralph Rolon Jr. to Ethan Baker, 820 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Dana and Shawnielle Demaline to Austin Stump, 605 Meadow Lane, Wauseon.
German Township —
Ruben Yoder to Lucas and Constance Roell, 800 Murbach St., Archbold.
Northwest Investment Co. to Mildred Roth, trustee, 210 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Jade Frederick to Kody Blankenship and Ariel Pfaff, 207 West St., Archbold.
