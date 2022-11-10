Marriage licenses---
Zachary Schmidt, 32, Wauseon, information technician, and Alexis Schwab, 31, Wauseon, paramedic/firefighter.
Kenneth Mlnyarek, 46, Delta, retired and Erin Williams, 40, Delta, underwriter.
Mark Hahn, 26, Delta, quality engineer, and Chelsea Cormack, 28, Defiance, cosmetologist.
Dale Silveous, 29, Wauseon, slitter operator, and Starr Miller, 23, Wauseon, assistant manager.
Jacob Ayers, 26, Wauseon, farmer, and McKayla Pettit, 25, Wauseon, teacher aide.
Falcon Addouz, 21, Wauseon, military, and Samantha Brink, 20, Wauseon, Subway.
Christopher Bazemore, 33, Wauseon, certified Harley technician, and Carla Schlegel, 37, Wauseon, administrative assistant.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Sadeze Shonk, Adrian, Mich., vs. Dakota Swirles, Fayette, obligor. URESA.
Ashley Oberla, Wauseon vs. Nolan Oberla, Wauseon. Divorce.
HCV Distribution Corporation, Toledo vs. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., Bloomington, Ill. Other civil.
Raelynn Reed, Wauseon and Timothy Reed Jr., Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Shawn Pedersen, Delta vs. Freda Pedersen, Delta. Divorce.
Avrie Jo Barnes, by her mother, Delaine Loy, Marietta, et al, vs. Terry Henricks and Pamela Henricks, et al, DBA Oakshade Raceway, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Jenee Allan, Wauseon vs. Anthony Lotz, Stryker. Divorce.
Sarah Young, Wauseon and Kirk Young, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Mariner Finance, LLC, Toledo, vs. Brian Wheeler, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Scott and Liza Kuzmaul to Richard and Nicole Young, County Road 14, Wauseon.
Kent Gasche and Julie Baker to James and Krystal Thornton Jr., 17293 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Brent and Dawn Howard to Michael and Ashley Zimmerman Jr., 730 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Esmeralda Sauder to Andrew and Madeline Sauder, 16709 County Road D, Wauseon.
Helen Guilford to Sabrina Ashbaugh and Todd Armstrong, 16330 County Road H, Wauseon.
John Landolt, III to Anthony and Hannah Boger, 14651 County Road 14-2, Wauseon.
Stephanie Sperling and James Layton to Niklas Jaggers, 1265 S. Cornell Lane, Wauseon.
Sarah Miller to Christine Gearig, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Trent Yoder and Elizabeth Merillat to Austin and McKenzie Rohleder, 833 Third St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Patrick Wyse, successor trustee, to Olive Investments, LLC, 505 South St., Archbold.
Emad Qaimari to Jared Green, 413 Park St., Archbold.
David and Lacey Meyer to Trent and Elizabeth Yoder, 424 Vine St., Archbold.
Brent and Shonna Holland to Brian and Angelique Horst, 306 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Lucas Lantz and Lindy Sauder to David Brubaker, 426 Vine St., Archbold.
Andrew and Leah Wuebben to Lucas and Lindy Lantz, 21521 County Road F, Archbold.
Alva and Joyce Roth to William and Melissa Phillips, 600 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Brian and Angelique Horst to Jacob and Stephanie Layton, 21303 County Road C, Archbold.
James Frey to Village of Archbold Community Improvement, 202 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Adam and Cayla Swisher to Cynthia San Pedro, 212 Degroff Ave., Archbold.
Vicki Dyer to Adam and Cayla Swisher, 508 Stamm St., Archbold.
