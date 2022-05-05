Common Pleas On the docket---
Dorothea White, Lyons, vs. Richard White, Toledo. Divorce.
Galen Orner III, Toledo, vs. Josie Orner, Swanton. Divorce.
Nicole Zeigler, Sylvania, vs. Casey Donald, Liberty Center. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Detroit, Mich., vs. Donna Puehler, Delta. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
James Roth, successor trustee, to Stefko Real Estate Investments, LLC, 105 Short Buehrer Road and Short Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Josiah Taylor to Judy Hensley, 408 Lincoln St., Archbold.
Northwestern Ohio Rails to Northwestern Ohio Rails to Trails, County Road 24, Archbold.
Craig and Alena Grieser, trustees, to Dennis and Tracy Hoffman, 416 North Pointe Dr., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Mark Powers and Kathleen Burhart to Mark & Janet Powers, 611 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Jacqueline Weirauch to Dylan and Olyvia Weirauch, 02911 County Road 19, Wauseon.
