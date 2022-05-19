• Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Allen Brenner, 35, Lyons, manager, and Katelyn Downing, 29, Lyons, registered medical assistant.
Elijah Miller, 22, Archbold, student, and Brooke Aeschliman, 22, Wauseon, nurse.
Keith Happ, 32, Wauseon, labor, and Jill Palacio, 43, Wauseon, customer service.
Benjamin Taylor, 43, Lyons, financial advisor, and Jennifer Hughes, 43, Swanton, physician liaison.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Austin-Michael Buehrer, Lyons, vs. Heather Buehrer, Adrian, Mich. Divorce.
Valerie Hatzer, Wauseon, vs. Andrew Hatzer, Toledo. Divorce.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. David Mason, Wauseon. Other civil.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Samantha Krauss, Wauseon. Other civil.
Village of Swanton, Regional Income Tax Agency, Swanton, vs. Eric Smallman, Swanton. Other civil.
Tony Entenman, Edon, vs. Cole Holly, Delta. Other civil.
Leone Mattin, Swanton, vs. Ashley Anastacio, Wauseon. Other torts.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Omar Orellana, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Beltway Capital, LLC, Soley, Hunt Valley, Md., vs. John Doe, unknown heir of spouse, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Roman and Leteisha Canales to Anastasia Barnes, 147 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Derek Zimmerman to Timothy and Mechelle Topp, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Melissa Kerr to Lucas and Kelsey Short, 18096 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
German Township —
Robert and Linda Mahnke, trustees, to Shawn and Joyce Golz, 229 Burke St., Archbold.
