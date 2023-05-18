Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Eric Volkman, 33, Fayette, self-employed, and Sarah Wright, Manitou Beach, Mich., 25, social worker.
Jason Brauer, 23, Delta, crew member, and Mikenzie Cole, 25, cashier.
Brooks Behnfeldt, Napoleon, 21, social media manager, and Emma Dowdy, 20, Archbold, administrative assistant.
Jeremy Miller, 51, Wauseon, tire technician, and Candace McGinnis, 48, Wauseon, business owner.
Damien Hayward, 27, Wauseon, diesel mechanic, and Amber Dick, 25, Wauseon, probation officer.
Andrew Francis, 20, Archbold, student, and Callie Rohrs, 22, Archbold, unemployed.
Kenneth Ish, 28, Wauseon, truck driver, and Regan Nicole Ford, 27, gas station manager.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Marine Finance LLC, Toledo, vs. Trisha Warner, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Nicholas Schoendorf, Toledo vs. Aaron Call, Wauseon. Money judgment.
George Hayden, Hazelton, Pa., vs. Fidelity & Deposit Company, Schaumburg, Ill. Money judgment.
Kennedy Wyse, Archbold and Alec Valencic, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus vs. Daniel Beck, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Serving, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Kelly Plassman, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Amy Kiesow Austin to Erin Weber and Segura Teodolfo Moreno, 02820 County Road 19, Wauseon.
Geoffrey and Valerie Robinson to Gloria Garcia and Wilbur Todd, 14768 U.S. 20, Wauseon.
Roger Sholl to Dylan Nicely, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
The Money Guys, Ltd. to Michael Meffe and Teresa Eicher, 201 E. Mechanic St., Archbold.
Chaz Wheatley to Madison Stockman, 205 Vine St., Archbold.
Blake Shilling to Kevin and Tina Beatty, County Road J and Ohio 20 rear, Archbold.
