Marriage licenses---
James Davis, 65, Swanton, engineer, and Laura Vargyas, 66, Swanton, retired.
Dennis Wilhelm, 69, Wauseon, retired, and Lisa Croninger, 54, Wauseon, medical biller.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Bobbi Nalett, Wauseon and Randall Nalett, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Republic Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Chriselda Gonzales, Archbold. Money judgment.
Eden Ueberroth, Delta and Charles Ueberroth, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
William Gearig to WGJ Holdings, LLC, 1408 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Thomas and Lyndol Gleckler to Brent and Brooke Shea, 444 Prospect St., Wauseon.
Scott Werder to Anthony Werder, 243 Beech St., Wauseon.
Kenneth and Elfia Blake, trustee, to Curtis and Lacee Miller, 4865 County Road 19, Wauseon.
German Township —
Karleen Behnfeldt to Tristen Tomblin and Loren Brown, 25465 County Road D, Archbold.
Jonathan Cook and James Mohrman to Collin and Kylie Reier, 24764 County Road E, Archbold.
Enrique Gonzalez to Joshua and Tamela Banfield, 403 Stryker St., Archbold.
