Fulton County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Augustus Feeny, Delta, vs. Cynthia Gonzales, Maumee. Divorce.
Andrea Nafziger, Archbold, vs. Jay Schnitkey, Archbold. Money judgment.
Eva Thompson, Pettisville, and Danny Thompson, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Tina Salinas, Archbold, vs. Robert Ortega, Woodsboro, Texas. URESA.
Serena Day, Archbold, vs. Daniel Day, Bryan. Divorce.
Luis Sierra, Defiance, vs. Sauder Woodworking Company, Archbold. Workers compensation.
Directions Credit Union, Toledo, vs. Terry Smith Sr., Wauseon. Money judgment.
Chelsea Konwinski, Malinta, vs. Todd Plassman Jr., Wauseon. Divorce.
Daniel Beck, Archbold, vs. Sydney Beck, Beavercreek. Divorce.
J. Vision Corporation, Bowling Green, vs. Gerald Pfund, Delta. Foreclosure.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Independence, vs. Jason Saxton, Wauseon. Money judgment.
American Express National Bank, Independence, vs. Maren Williams, Fayette. Money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Cherie Evans, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, Ewing, N.J., vs. Robert Manley, Jr., Delta. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Stutzman Properties, LLC, (4) to Stanley Stutzman, trustee, (4), County Road 14, Wauseon.
Stanley Stutzman, trustee (4) to Stanley Stutzman, trustee, (2), County Road 14 Wauseon.
Stutzman Properties, LLC, (3) to Stutzman Properties, LLC, (2) County Road L, Wauseon.
Stutzman Properties, LLC, (2) to Stutzman Properties, LLC, (2), County Road L, Wauseon.
Oliver and Mikaela Stuckey to Sheila Favorite, 615 Pine St., Wauseon.
Kyle Schroeder to Derek Robarge, 16702 County Road K, Wauseon.
German Township —
Megan and Kent Nafziger to Janae Thuma and Gilberto Rivera, 315 Ditto St., Archbold.
Jeremy Goetz to David and Rebecca Elkins, 101 Rosewood Court, Archbold.
Timothy and Bonnie Lange to JD Thatcher, LLC, 1209 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Chad and Aaron Baus, trustees, to Janis Watson, trustee, 432 North Pointe Drive, Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.