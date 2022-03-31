Marriage licenses---
Bruce Barnes Jr., 30, Swanton, firefighter, and Jessica Phelps, 30, Swanton, nursing assistant.
Joseph Torres, 29, Swanton, automotive technician, and Heather Amos, 29, Swanton, stay at home.
Levi Woodring, 31, Wauseon, trucking, and Mekenze Tijerina, 33, Wauseon, nurse.
Miguel Alcaraz Cruz, 32, Florence, Ky., construction worker, and Regina Garza Rosas, 40, Archbold, cashier.
Collin Griesinger, 24, Delta, machine operator, and Miranda Bogert, 26, Delta, machine operator.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Brian Burns, Delta, vs. Jamie Todd, Adrian, Mich. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Casey Bower, Delta, vs. Timothy Bower, Delta, defendant. Legal separation.
The Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, Minn., vs. Kathleen Demaline, Fayette. Other civil.
Mariner Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Thomas Kersh, Archbold. Other civil.
Melissa Camp-Platt, vs. Matthew Lane, Wauseon. Other civil.
Timothy Dennis, Wauseon, vs. Employers Mutual Casualty Co., Blue Ash. Other civil.
Rebecca McKenzie, Lyons and Kevin McKenzie, Bryan. Dissolution.
Mario Moreno, Wauseon and Constancia Moreno, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Stacy Wolfrum, Wauseon, vs. Matthew Wolfrum, Delta. Divorce.
Jon Ehrsam, Wauseon and Loretta Ehrsam, Lyons. Dissolution.
Real estate transfers---
R&P Investments, Inc., to Winkle Realty, LLC, 2015 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Joel Link to Jana Armstrong, 4622 County Road 19, Wauseon.
Jay Bohnett to Carrie Nafziger, 217 Meadow Rd., Archbold.
Keith and Jerri O’Brien to Maddison Mack, 140 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Brent Shull, trustee, to Lolita Dehnbostel, trustee, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.