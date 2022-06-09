Fulton County:

Marriage licenses---

Codie Billick, 30, Swanton, manager, and Aubrey Maneval, 29, Swanton, corrections officer.

Jacob Seiler, 23, engineer, and Amanda Bares, 23, Liberty Center, student.

Justin Flory, 25, Wauseon, eng. manager and Mallory Reeves, 27, Wauseon, nurse.

Common Pleas On the docket---

Jennifer Nofziger, Morenci, Mich., and Jacob Nofziger, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Dora Cortes, Wauseon, and Jorge Cortes, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Lillie Liechty, Alvordton, vs. Christopher Fay, Wauseon. Money judgment.

Janice Wade, Grand Rapids, vs. Yusuf Mohamud, Toledo. Money judgment.

Goldman Sachs Bank, USA, Independence, vs. Michael Woodruff, Archbold. Money judgment.

Real estate transfers---

Clinton Township —

G&A Myers Holdings, LLC, to Ruthann Paxson, trustee, 14472 US Highway 20A, Wauseon.

Scott Hibbard to Richard and Amber Wonderly, 350 West Dr., Wauseon.

Martha Whitinger to Timothy and Samantha Whitinger, 3920 County Road 11, Wauseon.

Northwest Ohio Apartments, LLC, to Glen Kunkle, 240 W. Oak St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Denise Duncan to Alan and Jeffrey Dupureur, 501 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Betsy Clark and Julia Frank to Mark and Linda Graber, co-trustees, Westwood Dr., Archbold.

Tags

Load comments