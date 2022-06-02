• Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Jonathon Roeder, 32, Fayette, forklift operator, and Lacey Swain, 28, Fayette, mom.
Michael Evans, 34, Archbold, financial officer, and Madalyn Smith, 24, Archbold, training administrator.
Andrew Fee, 35, Wauseon, factory, and Jessica Hogue, 31, operator.
Justin Rippke, 31, Denver, Colo., nurse, and Mackenzie Shindorf, 33, Wauseon, physician.
Elliot Schneider, 21, Delta, substitute teacher, and Avery Giguere, 21, Wauseon, sales and marketing.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Candy Mounts, Swanton, vs. Brandon Presnell, Corder, Mo., obligor. URESA.
Sean Abdullah, Lake Charles, La., vs. Industrial Power Systems, Inc., Rossford. Worker’s compensation.
Credit Acceptance Corp, Southfield, Mich., vs. Eddie Furlong, Toledo. Money judgment.
Bethany Abbott, Wauseon, vs. Estate of Gordon Ward, Archbold. Money judgment.
Jennifer Rybak, Swanton and Jeremy Rybak, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Alison Andres, Delta and Logan Andres, Delta, petitioners. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
James and Jean Miller to Brian Brellahan, 229 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
German Township —
J. Point Investments, LLC, to Robin Thiel and Diana Ritchie, 108 Pleasant St., Archbold.
