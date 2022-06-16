Fulton County:
Marriage licenses---
Alec Valencic, 24, Archbold, production supervisor, and Kennedy Wyse, 25, Archbold, supply coordinator.
Andrew Schultz, 44, Swanton, IT, and Megan Welch, 38, Swanton, supervisor.
Zachary Cooper, 35, Archbold, forklift operator, and Amy Scheirer, 44, Archbold, payroll/HR coordinator.
Joshua Elendt, 27, Swanton, operator, and Samantha Thompson, 29, Swanton, substitute teacher.
Tanner Vollmer, 28, Archbold, car salesman, and Jazmin Reynolds, 27, Archbold, office manager.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Brian Bernholtz, Delta, vs. Heidi Bernholtz, Berkey. Divorce.
Leslie Ames, Wauseon, vs. Jacob Ames, Grabill, Ind. Divorce.
Kellie Jaramillo, Wauseon, and Joseph Jaramillo, Swanton. Dissolution.
Melissa Mesagna, Delta, and Frank Mesagna, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Michelle Farbrother, Archbold, and Christopher Farbrother, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Robert Lagreca, Delta, and Anglia Lagreca, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Martin Sanchez, II, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Promedica Flower Hospital, Toledo, vs. Jarrid Wyse, Metamora. Money judgment.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. James Erdman, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Kayla Stack, Delta, vs. Brian Stack, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Cody Bradley to Katherine and Michael Yates, 620 Woodside Drive, Wauseon.
INTAC Investment Group, LLC, to Steven and Kristen Chernekoff, 415 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Lawrence & Irene Rabe, trustees to Esmeralda Sauder, 16709 County Road D, Wauseon.
Lynn and Suzanne Leitner to Terrance and Catherine Camp, 775 Pine St., Wauseon.
Myers Family Holdings, LLC, to Craig and Brenda Myers, trustees, U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Doyle & Barbara Sutherland to Kyle & Lindsay Sutherland, 16365 County Road J, Wauseon.
Maria Rodriguez-Winter (4) to Maria Rodriguez-Winter (3), 17902 Ohio 2, Wauseon, $10,000.
German Township —
Eldon Schweinhagen to Robert Dominique, 602 S. Pleasant St., Archbold.
Lindsay Rosales to William and Emily Williams, 1109 N. Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.