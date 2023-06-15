Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Patrick Sawyer, 42, Adrian, Mich., firefighter, and Arianne Custer, 43, homemaker.
Damian Veith, 21, Wauseon, customer service, and Shelbi Flower, 21, Wauseon, customer service.
Jordan Lee, 22, Swanton, teacher, and Nicholas Schiavone, 24, Swanton, assistant service manager.
Cody Kalkman, 28, Richland, Mich., occupational therapist, and Hope Nofziger, 25, Archbold, dental assistant.
Mason Babcock, 21, Archbold, student, and Lauren Hors, 21, Archbold, health information.
Sheldon Baker, 49, Delta, road construction, and Brittany Hillard, 33, Delta, LPN.
Logan Pinkelman, 27, Lyons, tradesman, and Rylee Svoboda, 25, Swanton, RN.
Kevin Naus, 34, Wauseon, driver, and Melissa Barry, 33, Wauseon, fineness instructor.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Jennifer Cockley, Archbold, vs. Silviu Sopterean, Airdrie, Alberta, Canada. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Denny Thomas, Wauseon. Money judgment..
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Thomas Engel, Fayette. Money judgment..
The State Bank and Trust, Defiance, vs. Steven Hawkins, Delta. Foreclosure.
Fulton Co. PCSA Children, Wauseon, vs. Donald Holden, Monroe, Ga. URESA.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Joshua Corley, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
State Farm Mutual Automobile, Atlanta, Ga., vs. Wenjian Chen, Flushing, N.Y. Money judgment..
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Bree Wood to Prairie Rose McPherson, 435 N. Franklin St., Wauseon.
Douglas Frazier and Laurie Barnes to James and Mary Gobbell, 803 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Justin and Allison Riegsecker to Justin Sager and Bethany Jelen-Sager, 5108 County Road 18-2, Wauseon.
German Township —
Lawrence Blush to Doug and Michelle Nofziger, 25869 County Road D, Archbold.
Roel Galvan to Zac Rosendaul, 407 Middle St., Archbold.
