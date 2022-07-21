Marriage licenses---
Davon Richard, 24, Delta, machinist, and Natalia Flores, 23, Delta, housekeeper.
Tyler Willeman, 34, Wauseon, floor finisher, and Kelsey Knierim, 29, Wauseon, cosmetologist.
Jacob Stutz, 24, Delta, videographer, and Morgan Dembowski, 22, Delta, graduate student.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Tina Catlin, Lyons, vs. Mark Catlin, Lebanon, Mo. Divorce.
Crosscounty Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Richard Berry, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Daniela Torres, Wauseon, and Rogaciano Torres Flores, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Delfina Rodriguez to Robert & Tara Williams, 203 E. Walnut St., Wauseon.
Juan Bueno to Tim Kaiser, 510 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Megan Blackburn & Austin Garza to Austin Garza, 11725 County Road B, Wauseon.
Sullivan Roth Real Property, LLC to Triangular Processing, Inc., 206 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Danny & Joanne Zeadker, trustees, to Jaime Valderas, 610 Airport Highway, Wauseon.
David & Teresa Bradley to Valeria Wheeler, 228 S. Franklin St., Wauseon.
Brian & Diane Porter to Ruth & Bret Campbell, 2525 County Road 12, Wauseon.
William & Barbara Champion to Jet Enterprises, LLC, 731 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
James & Amy Clark to Bradly & Tara Dumas, 431 Dwight Ave., Wauseon.
German Township —
Allan & Julie Valentine to Matthew & Bethany Stuckey, 25117 Ohio 2, Archbold.
