Marriage licenses---
Steven Sivik, Euclid, 45, insurance agent and Rebecca Dorosz, 38, Wauseon, teacher.
Travis Geahlen, 25, Archbold, nurse and Alexandra Millano, Archbold, teacher.
Jacob Piotrowski, 23, Dundee, Mich., painter and Allison Barnier, 22, Dundee, Mich., painter.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Kayla Morgan, Swanton, vs. Ryan Morgan, Metamora. Divorce.
Wilmington Savings Fund, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Larry Klingensmith, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Roderick Roberts, Toledo, vs. Victor Wise, Whitehouse. Money judgment.
Mazal Ventures, LLC, Tarzana, Calif., vs. Dennis Finney, Metamora. Foreclosure.
Janice Goin, Swanton, vs. International Automotive, Southfield, Mich. Worker’s compensation.
Wilfredo Beltran, Jr., Wauseon, vs. M&R Redi-Mix, Inc, Napoleon. Worker’s compensation.
Gary Krichbaum, Delta, vs. Tony Grant, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Jay Schnitkey, Archbold, vs. Gary Nafziger, Archbold. Money judgment.
Jay Schnitkey, Archbold, vs. Carla Davis, Archbold. Money judgment.
Jay Schnitkey, Archbold, vs. Andrea Nafziger, Archbold. Money judgment.
Jay Schnitkey, Archbold, vs. Joseph Davis, Archbold. Money judgment.
PNC Bank National Association, Miamisburg, vs. Todd Filip, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Heather Teste, Wauseon, vs. Unemployment Compensation, Columbus. Money judgment.
Janet Stack, Delta, vs. Brian Stack, Wauseon. Divorce.
Promedica Health Center, Toledo, vs. Cheryl Hough, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Promedica Health Center, Toledo, vs. Tamara Royer, Swanton. Money judgment.
Promedica Health Center, Toledo, vs. Amos Schwartz, Swanton. Money judgment.
Real estate licenses---
Clinton Township —
Devashree Investments, Inc., to Shree Siddihivinayak, LLC, 8224 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Victor Cales, trustee (3) to Jet Enterprises, LLC, 400 Enterprise Ave., Wauseon.
Glen and Carrie Hudspeath to Martin Contreras, 635 Pine St., Wauseon.
Patricia Aeschliman, trustee to Isaac Thourot, 332 Birch St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Rhonda Lovejoy to Logan and Samantha Nofziger, 20383 County Road HJ, Archbold.
Chad Kern, trustee, to James Dominique, trustee, 202 Wilson St., Archbold.
Myrtice Leininger, trustee, to Storage 419, LLC, 7049 County Road 23, Archbold.
James Grim, trustee (2) to Forest Stuckey, 25845 U.S. 20A, Archbold.
Dennis & Tanya Howell to Kristen & Skeat Hugg, 104 Charles St., Archbold.
Skeat & Kristen Hug to Kyle Kinsey, 24597 County Road B, Archbold.
