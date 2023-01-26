Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Kyle Kontak, 25, Temperance, Mich., classroom aide, and Lauren Lauch, 27, Delta, classroom aide.
Timothy Knapp, 43, Fayette, farm machinery, and Natasia Ramos, 35, Fayette, sales.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Charlene Hanenkratt, Pettisville and Jay Hanenkratt, Defiance. Legal separation.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus vs. Raymond Armstrong, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Selene Gonzalez, Wauseon and James Gonzalez, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Ray Patterson, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Jessica Carpenter Smith, Delta. Money judgment.
Gena Kane, Swanton and Patrick Kane, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution of marriage.
Rebekah Tanis, Delta vs. Joshua Warnke, Toledo. Civil protection order.
Midland Credit Management, San Diego, Calif., vs. Charles Rollis, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Jeffrey Fryman, Archbold vs. April Fryman, Archbold. Divorce.
Jennifer Bricker, Delta vs. Richard Bricker, Toledo. Civil protection order.
The McQuades Co., LPA, Swanton vs. Janet Yackee, Lewiston, Mich. Money judgment.
Alayna Spiess, Wauseon vs. Marcus Bailey, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Tim Hallett and Eric Nagel to Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters, 132 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Darla Rupp, Duane Beck and Jo Dee Aeschliman, trustees, to Doug and Jo Dee Aeschliman, 2400 County Road 18, Wauseon.
Heath and Sarah Grim to Cameron Reeves, 2035 County Road 13, Wauseon.
Laura Whitcomb to Brittany Funk, 09514 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Raymond and Laurie Armstrong to Donald and Tiffany Siegel Jr., 16712 County Road B, Wauseon.
Shawn and Kellie Smith to Nolan and Kelsey Short, 17837 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
German Township —
A&M Short Farm, LLC (2), to A&M Short Farm, LLC (3), Ohio 2, Archbold.
A&M Short Farm, LLC (3), to Douglas and Nancy Rupp, trustees, Ohio 2, Archbold.
Breezy Investments, LLC, to Alyssa Strain and Caleb Null, 502 S. Pleasant St., Archbold.
Wayne and Lynn Lehman to Aaron and Melissa Short, 212 Rosewood Court, Archbold.
Elizabeth Yoder to Miriam Yoder and Christopher Mancusi, 21460 County Road A, Archbold.
Karen Conner to DCH Properties, 416 W. Lutz Road, Archbold.
Wesley Kinsey and Randy Kinsey to Mark Lemley, 215 E. Williams St., Archbold.
Donald and Tiffany Siegel Jr., to Heath and Sarah Grim, 405 Quail Run, Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.