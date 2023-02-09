Marriage licenses---
Jeremy Bahner, 29, Delta, operations manager, and Hope Pickering, 26, Delta, upholstery associate.
DavidThorson, 36, Wauseon, restaurant cook, and Loren Taylor, 20, Wauseon, artist.
Thomas Parker III, 38, general manager, and Ashley Conner, 35, office assistant.
Wyatt Damaske, 18, Swanton, USAF enlisted member, and Brittany Wallace, 18, Swanton, student.
Kevin Meiring, 48, Delta, operating engineer, and Brandi Theis, 42, Delta, registered nurse.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Alayna Spiess, Wauseon, vs. Marcus Bailey, Wauseon, Money judgment.
Brandy Bilek, Delta, vs. John Bilek, Brooklyn, Mich. Divorce.
Midland Credit Management, San Diego, Calif., vs. Charlotte Autry, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Jason McKeever, Delta, vs. IAC Wauseon, LLC, Wauseon. Workers compensation.
Pahl Ready Mix Concrete, Inc., Bryan, vs. McVicker Concrete, LLC, Swanton. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
C3 Structures, LLC, to Keri Aldridge and Matthew Rupp, co-trustees, 206 E. Mechanic St., Archbold.
Susan Armstrong to Ruth Ann Beaverson, 303 Primrose Lane, Archbold.
Cathy Hardy to Howard and Lora Violet, 324 Miller Ave., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Beatriz Rodriguez to Beltway Capital, LLC, 4675 County Road 16, Wauseon.
Marlin and Shirley Beck to Ronald and Jody Gerig, 238 Monroe St., Wauseon.
Patrick and Miriam Frank to 601 Meadow LN, LLC, 601 Meadow Lane, Wauseon.
David Berger to Brian Crayton, 421 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
