Marriage license---
James Levy, 32, Irvine, Calif., mortgage loan officer, and Diana Askar, 24, Irvine, Calif., customer success specialist.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Megan Elliott, Fayette vs. Kruz Elliott, Fayette. Divorce.
Jennifer Weiland, Wauseon vs. Roger Irelan, homeless. Civil protection order.
Corinne Heineman, Swanton vs. Gary Heinemann Jr., Swanton. Civil protection order.
Central Mutual Insurance Co., Van Wert, vs. Mohammed Husseni, Dearborn, Mich. Other civil.
Gary Heinemann Jr., Swanton, vs. Corinne Heinemann. Divorce.
Brooks Dumounte, Toledo, vs. Steel Transport, Inc., Cleveland. Money judgment.
Jimmie Walter, Archbold vs. Patricia Walter, Archbold. Divorce.
Alexander Pacheco, Swanton and Kelli Pacheco, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Midland Credit Management, San Diego, Calif., vs. Angela Keller, Fayette. Money judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Malcolm Mayfield, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Jennifer Philquist, Archbold, vs. Bryan Kahl, Wauseon. Civil protection order.
Nancy Gruen, Wauseon, vs. Rodney Gruen, Wauseon. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Lonny Grime to Meredith and Anson Jagger, 322 Stryker St., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Triple Lands, Ltd., to Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Blair Fauver to Craig and Brenda Sue Myers, trustee, County Road H, Wauseon.
Fred and Hope Richer to Philip and McKalyn Roth, 4115 County Road 16, Waueson.
Gary Todd to Nancy Zehr, 144 W. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
