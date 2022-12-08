Common pleas
On the docket---
Foster Care AK, Anchorage, Alaska, vs. Christopher King, Fayette. URESA.
Katie Vankoevering, Grand Haven, Mich., vs. Phillip Nygren, Wauseon. URESA.
Lucinda Liszcz, Napoleon and Joseph Liszcz, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Robin Linn, Swanton, vs. Benjamin Linn, Swanton. Divorce.
Ashley Hartman, Wauseon, vs. Mitchell Hartman, Defiance. Child support enforcement.
Shasta Lind, Swanton, and Jason Lind, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Shadd Bubb, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Platte River Insurance Company, Milwaukee, Wis., vs. Naqid Hasan, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Money judgment.
Ralph Fry, Archbold, and Sandra Fry, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Ashley Hartman, Wauseon, vs. Mitchell Hartman, Defiance. Civil protection order.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Tracy Teigland, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Gloria Gunn, successor trustee, to James and Sandra Friess, 866 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Mark Beck and Luana King, successor trustees, to Irene Collins, 435 Clover Lane, Archbold.
CBB Holding, LLC to Michael Eddins, 200 S. Cherry St., Fayette.
Third Step Properties to Sean and Kailyn Barchick, 113 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Michael and Bonnie Hancock to Alex and Sheila St. John, 235 Grant St., Wauseon.
