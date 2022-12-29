Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Gray Dunford, 19, Delta, fabrication, and Alyssa Berry, 18, Delta, customer service.
Nathan Barror, 32, Wauseon, lawn technician, and Rachel Barror, 33, Wauseon, home health aide.
Trevor Nye, 30, Wauseon, Campbell’s, and Nicole Shaffer, 30, Wauseon, Hearthside.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Heidi Truckor, Swanton, and Brandon Truckor, Metamora. Dissolution of marriage.
Katelynn Murry, Delta, vs. Gabriel Perez, Fayette. Money judgment.
Dayan Dickerson, Swanton, vs. Garth Dickerson, Swanton. Divorce.
Calvary SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Swanton Valley Realty, LLC, Swanton. Money judgment.
Wilmington Saving Fund Society, Anaheim Hills, Calif., vs. Joshua Wyse, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Cynthia Eddy to Justin and Ann Deibel, 417 Ditto St., Archbold.
Layne Thrasher to Ralph J. Weber, 411 Ditto St., Archbold.
Susan Henry to Jessica and David Faber, 1093 County Road 21-3, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Kevin Anderson and Lesley Lauber to CBB Holding, LLC, 6861 County Road 19, Wauseon.
Charles Nofziger to Gabriel Valdez, 122 Lincoln St., Wauseon.
Scott and Vickie Smith to Andrew and Maria Ranoni, 15700 County Road L, Wauseon.
Christine Gearig, trustee, to Akan and Stephanie Bowsher, 720 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Catherine Stiriz to Angelic, Dianne and Nicolaus Delacruz, 404 E. Superior St., Wauseon.
Richard and Shirley Hester to Jason Stuckey, 629 E. Elm St., Wauseon.
