Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Garrett Waidelich, 32, Archbold, CPA, and Marli Cheney, 21, Archbold, receptionist.
Daniel Lane, 24, Fayette, self-employed, and Keri Rood, 48, Fayette, self employed.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Jessica Thomson, Grand Rapids, vs. Robert Avery, II, Boise, Idaho. URESA.
Pahl Ready Mix Concrete, Bryan, vs. Geahlen Paving and Excavating, Inc., Liberty Center. Money judgment.
Steven Creager, Napoleon, vs. Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge, Wauseon. Money judgment.
CRB Group, LL, Swanton, vs. Brandon Crow, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Angel Rupp, Fayette, vs. James Lawrence, Morenci, Mich. Money judgment.
Karli Thornton, Swanton, vs. Sema Fofung, Md., Wauseon. Professional tort.
Progressive Direct Insurance, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Ronald Harvey, Lakewood. Money judgment.
Republic Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Brian Wheeler, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Chelsea Ormack, Delta, vs. Robin Albain, Delta. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jessica Pratt, Swanton. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Debra Pursel, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Kyle Sperling, Archbold and Samantha Sperling, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Farmers and Merchants Bank, Archbold, vs. Auto Shine 1, LLC, Archbold. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Christopher Becker. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Triple EG Properties 2, LLC, to Devin Seslar and Mackenzie Brown, 22386 County Road F, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Paul Shull, Ltd., to Jason Dolger and Peter Alford, 302 W. Elm St., Wauseon.
Randall and Sherrie Heldman to Christopher and Debra Spieles, 865 Burr Road, Wauseon.
William and Shirley Sigg to William and Jamie Pursel, 425 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Roger Fair II to Kevin and Allison Gallagher, 248 W. Willow St., Wauseon.
Viviana Suarez to Bryce Mahoney, 335 Royal Bounty Lane, Wauseon.
Melanie Pickard and Lewis Baumgartner to Glen and Marlene Mackey, 431 Indian Road, Wauseon.
Diann Roth to James and Ellen Mullin, trustee, 749 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
B&B Unlimited, Inc., to BSB Investment Properties, 201 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
