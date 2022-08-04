Fulton County:
Common Pleas On the docket---
Karen Noward, Metamora, vs. David Noward, Metamora. Divorce.
Mario Rodriguez, Bryan, vs. Andrea Weislek, Perrysburg. Money judgment.
Republic Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, Ind., vs. Brian Wheeler, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Cory Casey, Archbold, vs. Kelsey-Hayes Company, Livonia, Mich. Worker’s compensation.
Ramyras Gaiziunas, Fayette, vs. Amanda Gaiziunas, Fayette. Divorce.
Tonya Becker, Wauseon, vs. Rayburn Phillips, Wauseon. Domestic violence.
Mark Hall, Delta and Pamela Hall, Denmark, S.C. Dissolution.
Cardinal Financial Company, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Austin Barker, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Processing, LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., vs. Robin Combs, Archbold. Foreclosure.
National Collegiate Student, Peachtree Corners, Ga., vs. Richard Phillips, Delta. Money judgment.
HCF Management for estate, Lima, vs. Sharlene Gillen, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Kevin Demeter, Archbold. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc, vs. Emily Stereff, Delta. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Robin Combs, Archbold. Money judgment.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Emily S. Riegsecker, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Heather and Jeffery Smith to Thomas Benien, 521 Division St., Wauseon.
Curtis Fauver II to James Allan, 214 E. Superior St., Wauseon.
Nicholas Nelson to Donna & Charles Rice and Jasmine Ramos, 232 Jefferson, Wauseon.
Mark and Janet Powers to David Frost, 142 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Donald and Kay Heilman to Heather and Jeffery Smith, 660 Parkside Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
James and Haley O’Neil to Aaron and Alysha Pedraza, 104 West St., Archbold.
