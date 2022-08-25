Fulton County Courthouse:
Marriage licenses---
Austin Miles, 26, Holland, pharmacist, and Kendalyn Noe, 26, Metamora, physical therapist.
James Fruchey, 77, Fayette, retired, and Paula Ferguson, 61, Fayette, retired.
Noah Quintanilla, 23, Wauseon, garage door installer, and Briana Criswell, 21, Wauseon, lead teacher.
Jacob Spiess, 25, Auburn Hills, Mich., roof sales, and Alexa Lauch, 25, Auburn Hills, Mich., radiographer.
Thomas Binkowski, 42, Swanton, service delivery manager, and Jeannine Swan, 35, Swanton, HR director.
Jason Brady, 45, Wauseon, hotel manager, and Anne Glasser, 30, Wauseon, self-employed.
Mark Pritchard, 53, Wauseon, Ohio Turnpike, and Jamie Love, 52, Wauseon, mail carrier.
Joseph Steffens, 46, Waldron, Mich., farmer, and Holly Harley, 45, Waldron, Mich., cleaning.
Robert Binkley, 46, Wauseon, water plant operator, and Natalie Hoff, 36, Wauseon, line leader.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Larry Wilson, Swanton and Tammy Wilson, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Hallie Keller, Delta, vs. Kyle Keller, Swanton. Divorce.
Perry Livestock Services, LLC, Delta, vs. Inwood Feeders, Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D. Money judgment.
Sauder Education, Cincinnati, vs. Collegiate Housing, Bluefield, W.Va. Money judgment.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Kayla Cereghin, Archbold. Money judgment.
Melanie Fidler, Archbold, and Timothy Fidler, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Amanda Clark, Perrysburg, vs. Brian Clark, Swanton. Divorce.
JP Morgan Chase Bank, Westerville, vs. Richard Spencer, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Jason and Kendra Batdorf to Cathleen Saunders and Michael Leady, 16400 County Road 11, Wauseon.
Patricia Rose to Jordan Brock, 16400 County Road N, Wauseon.
Kyle and Matthew McQuillin to Ruben and Stephanie Martinez, 800 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Fred Peebles to Jose and Millie Ramirez, 424 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Kyle Kinsey to Austin and Alyssa Johnson, 18368 County Road A, Wauseon.
Lindsay Drewes and Damon Whitman to Chelsea Cheesbro and Hunter Apt, 336 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
Dennis Thiel and Rebecca Dallas to David and Karen Chumchal, 05277 County Road 19, Wauseon.
