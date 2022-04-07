Marriage licenses---
Mark Cohn, 48, Swanton, self-employed, and Andrea Ipock, 49, Swanton, manager.
Brett Zedlitz, 30, Swanton, restaurant manager, and Baily Cramer, 26, Wauseon, registered nurse.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Adam Foreman, Toledo, plaintiff vs Group Management Services, Inc., Egan, Minn., defendant. Worker’s compensaation.
Adeline Gray, Delta, plaintiff vs Jacob Ransom, Delta, defendant. Divorce.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Mt. Laurel, N.J., plaintiff vs Nicholas Shrader, Metamora, defendant. Foreclosure.
Jessica Wylie, Monroe, Mich., plaintiff vs Jonathan Herbein, Swanton, obligor. URESA.
Calvin Herrick, Menlo Park, Calif., plaintiff vs Gregory Adams, West Unity, obligor. URESA.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Edward and Jane Waidelich to Tyson and Darian Schnitkey, 416 Primrose Lane, Archbold.
Dylan Weirauch to Michael and McCrae Kidston, 20221 County Road D, Archbold.
Rupp Contracting, LLC, to Logan and Alyssa Gamboe, 332 Miller Ave., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Ralph and Jessica Leija III to Roger Fair III, 221 Main St., Wauseon.
Royce and Gloria Kuntz to Sean and Melanie Fraker, 1228 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Kyle and Kylie Baker to Logan and Summer Baker, 11620 County Road L, Wauseon.
