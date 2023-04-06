Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Matthew Prenzlin, 50, Lyons, county employee, and Crystal Bennett, 52, Lyons, county employee.
Thomas Hough, 58, Wauseon, truck driver, and Diana Ruby, 48, Fayette, labor.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Jennifer Sharp, Delta, vs. Parker Tire Sales and Service, Delta. Money judgment.
Metropolitan Life Insurance, Coppell, Texas, vs. Melony Carroll, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Bank of New York Mellon, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Thomas Sheperak, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Directions Credit Union, Toledo, vs. Kennedy Brellahan, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Olivia Ribali, Columbus, vs. Robert Tom, Bryan. Money judgment.
Latricia Carter, Wauseon, vs. Lester Carter, East St. Louis, Ill. Divorce.
Lisa Zylvitis, Lyons and Vincent Zylvitis, Lyons. Dissolution of marriage.
Rylee Campbell, as administrator, Wauseon, vs. LaFarge Presque Isle, Inc., Columbus. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Nancy Roth to Fazil and Amanda Gorgun, 19380 and 19370 Mallard Run, Wauseon.
Judith Ritter to Sean Mills and Kendra Ely, 610 Pine St., Wauseon.
C&J Capital, LLC to Jenna Simon, 115 E. Willow St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Nicole Wyse to C&C Brothers Investments, LLC, 1105 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
