Fulton County

Common Pleas On the docket---

ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Sarah Smith, Swanton. Money judgment.

Brandon Krohn, Maumee, vs. Brian Porter, Wauseon. Money judgment.

Melissa Vershum, Archbold, vs. Kevin Demeter, Archbold. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Real estate transfers---

Clinton Township —

Daniel and Barbara Shirey to Sean and Breanna Mouch, 11035 County Road 14, Wauseon.

Michael Wood to Sydney Lorenzen and Garrett Shaw, 11552 Ohio 108, Wauseon.

Bethany Sauder to David Trumbull, 313 Madison St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Properties One27, LLC, to Frank and Sarah Smallman, Weber Property Holdings, LLC, 1396 and 1400 S. Defiance St., Archbold.

