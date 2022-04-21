Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Marissa Ridings, 25, Swanton, nurse assistant, and Katelyn Thomas, 27, Swanton, state trooper.
Connor Keller, 26, Delta, operator, and Sarah Lee, 26, Delta, office manager.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Colin Matthews, Statesville, N.C., vs. Darrel Garmenn, Archbold. Money judgment.
Village of Swanton, vs. Gregory Detray, Swanton. Money judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Daniel Beck, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jimmy Sandifer, Delta. Foreclosure.
Rebecca Schwan, Toledo, and Phillip Schwan, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Cristal Sanchez, Fayette, vs. Joel Vazquez, Cashton, Wis.. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Devin McCance to Scott and Reann Wicker, 8100 County Road 25-2, Archbold.
Ella Lichtenwald, trustee, to Eric and Stacy Lichtenwald, 22895 Burlington Gardens, Archbold.
Joshua and Cynthia Clark to Austin and Lindsy Pierson, 304 Buckeye St., Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Blake Pfund and Molly Reckner to Jonathon Frendo, 15547 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
William Wright to Jonathon Frendo, Lukas Dominique, 515 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
Wayne and Gerald Short, trustee, to Allen and Joyce Nofziger, 17185 County Road F and 16862 County Road C, Wauseon.
David Whitmer to Kyle Baker, County Road 12, Wauseon.
Greg Quillet to Northwest Ohio Apartments, LLC, 541 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.