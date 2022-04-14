Fulton County
Marriage licenses---
Elijah Miller, 23, Wauseon, unemployed, and Adrienne Baumgartner, 26, Wauseon, clerk of council.
Cory Sallows, 32, Wauseon, truck driver, and Kayla Reckner, 28, Wauseon, manager.
Jacob Gray, 34, Napoleon, sterile processing technician, and Amanda Storrer, Archbold, sterile processing technician.
Common pleas On the docket---
Kelsey Naida, Wauseon, vs. Dustin Naida, Lisbon. Divorce.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Scott Samsen, Delta. Foreclosure.
Loancare, LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., plaintiff vs Brian Poltz, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Cheryl Grisier, North Port, Fla., vs. Scott Grisier, Wauseon. Divorce.
Tyler Waidelich, Wauseon, and Lori Waidelich, Archbold. Dissolution.
Robert Booth, Wauseon, and Amanda Booth, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Courtney Kelble, Metamora, and Matthew Kelble, Metamora. Dissolution.
Wendy Wyse, Archbold, vs. Michael Tierney, Archbold. Domestic violence.
Elena Enrique, Toledo, vs. Jason Karas, Swanton. Other civil.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Michael Luke to Dale and Nancy Wolfe, 405 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
Robert and Sharon Krumm to Benjamin Grisier, 215 E. Elm St., Wauseon.
Brock Gallup to Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC, 11272 County Road 14, Wauseon.
Sue Boysel and Beverly Schlosser to Abigail Kuntz & Kristopher Boysel, 415 Clover Lane, Wauseon.
German Township —
Abigale Harrow to Vonalee Riegsecker, trustee, 217 Degroff Ave., Archbold.
Pete and Siri Grime to Ryan and Rachel Dismore, 24112 County Road B, Archbold.
Sullivan and Jane Rosario to Malcolm Mayfield, 414 Vine St., Archbold.
Brittany Funk to Jerry Stevens, 203 E. Williams St., Archbold.
Ronald Zaerr & Diane Brenneman to Ronald & Elaine Zaerr, US 20A and County Road 22, Archbold.
Ronald Zaerr and Diane Brenneman to Ronald and Elaine Zaerr, County Road 20, Archbold.
