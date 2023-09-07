Marriage licenses---
Lauren Stuckey, 26, Archbold, district sales manager, and Tyson Rufenacht, 27, Archbold, agriculture technical.
Michaela Startzman, 27, Swanton, business systems analyst, and Daniel Nichols, 33, Swanton, project coordinator.
Beth Oberhaus, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse, and Rene Rosales, 46, Wauseon, factory worker.
Chyna Haskell, 24, Fayette, STNA, and Triston Gochanour, 23, Fayette, tire mechanic.
Linda Kolhofer, 21, Swanton, branch support representative, and Tristan Cousino, 22, Swanton, account executive.
Martika Vasquez, 29, Wauseon, correctional officer, and Rafael Vasquez, 25, Wauseon, no occupation listed.
Citlalli Renteria, 23, Wauseon, corrections officer, and William Fenton, 22, Wauseon, maintenance.
Courtney Eddings, 28, Grayslake, Ill., nanny, and Nikelous Wyatt, 27, Grayslake, Ill., military.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Wagner Excavation, Wauseon, vs. Jackson Transfer, LLC, Helena. Money judgment.
Aleiya Moore, a minor, Wauseon, vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile, Bloomington, Ill. Money judgment.
Jason Fisher, captain, Wauseon Fire Department, Wauseon, vs. Kellie Pelland, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Fazil and Amanda Gorgun to Michael Short, 501 Vine St., Archbold.
Donabel Nofziger to Jane Lesniak, 205 Short Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Bruce and Mary Hooser to Jon and Patricia Dennis, 315 Stryker St., Archbold.
Stefko Real Estate Investments to Emerson Radabaugh, 105 Short-Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.