Marriage licenses---
Michael Smithmyer, 24, Delta, educator, and Alexis Luttrell, 23, Delta, student.
Jack Robinson, 83, Delta, retired, and Sally McGuire, 72, Delta, retired.
Jordan Dominique, 32, Wauseon, truck driver, and Cassandra Koenig, 29, Wauseon, STNA.
Matthew Spivey, 36, Swanton, journeyman electrician, and Kari Hepfinger, Swanton, registered nurse.
Luke Craig, 29, Morenci, Mich., farmer, and Payton Darr, 27, Morenci, Mich., sales consultant.
Common pleas
On the docket---
United States of America, Columbus, vs. Fernando Canales, Jr., Grand Rapids, Mich. Foreclosure.
Eugene Black, Perrysburg, vs. IAS Wauseon, LLC, Wauseon. Workers compensation.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Sheila Wanner, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Natishia Johnson, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Michelle Beard, Orlando, Fla., vs. Dante Medley, Wauseon, obligor. URESA.
Hope Teegardin, Jackson, Mich., vs. Michael Smith, Fayette, obligor. URESA.
Angela Mitchell, Wauseon and Don Mitchell, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Elaine Perdue, Stryker vs. Ohio Bureau of Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Jennifer Smith, Wauseon vs. Rebecca Wongroski, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Frans and Lori Ploegmakers to James Moor and Christopher Beck, 1347 N. Cornell Lane, Wauseon.
Patrick Tester to Roger Fair, II, 17704 County Road J, Wauseon.
Rebecca Vonstein, trustee, to Christian Crew, 865 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Rebecca Vonstein, trustee, to Christian Crew, E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Ellen Beaverson and Denny Keefer to Caylob Yeary, 15673 County Road K, Wauseon.
Christian Crew to Cole Stuckey, 218 S. Franklin St., Wauseon.
James Moor and Christopher Beck to Jesse and Aylssia Bell, 220 West Drive, Wauseon.
Shelly Potridge to Ralph and Bree Rolon, Jr., 811 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
ZKC Investments, LLC, to I2U Holding, LLC, 1398 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Matthew Brendel and Rebecca Stech to Theresa Pettit, 500 S. Pleasant St., Archbold.
Helen Guilford to Sabrina Ashbaugh and Todd Armstrong, 16330 County Road H, Wauseon.
John Landolt, III to Anthony and Hannah Boger, 14651 County Road 14-2, Wauseon.
Stephanie Sperling and James Layton to Niklas Jaggers, 1265 S. Cornell Lane, Wauseon.
Brian and Angelique Horst to Jacob and Stephanie Layton, 21303 County Road C, Archbold.
James Frey to Village of Archbold Community Improvement, 202 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Adam and Cayla Swisher to Cynthia San Pedro, 212 Degroff Ave., Archbold.
Vicki Dyer to Adam and Cayla Swisher, 508 Stamm St., Archbold.
Sarah Miller to Christine Gearig, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Trent Yoder and Elizabeth Merillat to Austin and McKenzie Rohleder, 833 Third St., Wauseon.
