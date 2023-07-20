Marriage licenses---
Garrett Cass, 28, Wauseon, custom farm applicator, and Jolyssa Tedrow, 26, Wauseon, event coordinator.
Corry Byers, 27, Wauseon, USAF aircraft mechanic, and Faith Weber, 23, Wauseon, cosmetologist.
Gabriel Petersen, 24, Wauseon, insurance, and Naomi Rodriguez, Archbold, medical.
Clayton Ricker, 24, Sylvania, laborer, and Courtney Wilson, 24, Metamora, support analyst.
Cory Detrick, 30, Delta, appliance technician, and Kelly Volz, 30, Delta, stay-at-home mom.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Marie Herschberger, Wauseon and Lavon Herschberger, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Christopher Gunderman, Delta, and Tara Fusco, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Roseann Granger, Delta, vs. Estate of Mack Mullins, Bryan. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Randy Tussing, Fayette. Money judgment.
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Timothy Tressler, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. unknown heirs, executors, administrators of unknown. Foreclosure.
Staci Herdman, Metamora, vs. Evergreen Local Schools District, Metamora. Workers compensation.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Craig Pflager to James Davis and Claretta Johnson, 200 Pleasant St., Archbold.
Nickolas and Micaela Wilson to Hailee Roeder, 213 DeGroff, Archbold.
Clinton Township —
Wauseon Rotary Club to Triangular Processing, Inc., 1190 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Terry and Bernadette Donovan to Alexander and Alexandria Redmon, 1331 N. Haven Lane, Wauseon.
Wayne and Katalina Kelley to Ryan Howard, 15914 County Road F, Wauseon.
