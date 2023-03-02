Marriage licenses---
Tyler Peebles, 35, Lyons, mechanic, and Emily Smith, 32, Lyons, registered nurse.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Richard Helminiak, Swanton, vs. Candace Helminiak, Swanton. Divorce.
Emily Veith, Swanton, vs. Nathan Silvers, Maumee. Money judgment.
Allstate Fire and Casualty, Roanoke, Va., vs. Viktor Ivanov, Parma Heights. Money judgment.
David Perez, Archbold, vs. Alexandra Perez, Defiance. Divorce.
Fort Defiance Service Master, Defiance, vs. Casey Johnson, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, Mich., vs. Jason McCartney, Findlay. Money judgment.
Michael Wells, successor, Swanton, vs. Josephine Collins, address unknown. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Angel Zeller, Metamora. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jessica Styer, Swanton. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Alison Pack, Delta. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Cary Weirich, Delta. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Abbey Sachs, Swanton. Money judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Brooke Werder, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Amy Towns, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Amy Scheirer, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Anchor Bay Pub and Carryout, LLC to Stooges 4 LLC, 12310 County Road 27 and 12328 County Road 27, West Unity.
Lance McDougall and P. Mahoney to Huntington National Bank, 813 Woodland Drive, Wauseon.
Thomas Bernath to Karleen Nafziger, 107 St. Anne St., Archbold.
Jeremy and Amanda Durham to Traci Torres and JR Santiago, 500 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Spencer and Hilarie Flory to Robert and Josette Temple, 704 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
329 South Oakwood Properties to David and Breena Sallows, 329 S. Oakwood St., Wauseon.
Cinda Leber to Dillion Randall, 13 Jane Court, Archbold.
Richard and Nicole Young to Jason and Diem Shape, 11665 County Road 14, Wauseon.
