Marriage licenses---
Kenneth Goebel, 37, Archbold, network administrator, and Moriah Livingston, 30, Hillsdale, Mich., paraprofessional.
Philip Schwan, 46, Wauseon, IT consultant, and Jennifer Richardson, 42, Waterville, financial analyst.
Austin Caudill, 29, Jerome, Mich., commercial driver, and Brittany Antoszewski, 25, Wauseon, massage therapy.
Dawson Ballin, 23, Wauseon, public works, and Lilly Rosenberger, 23, Wauseon, product assembly.
Jacob Riester, 27, Swanton, Havoc Tech, and Taylor Truckor, 25, Swanton, human resources generalist.
Cory Lee, 30, Swanton, athletic trainer, and Paris Wheeler, 29, Swanton, registered nurse.
Seth Niner, 26, Swanton, construction manager, and Renee Melroy, 28, Liberty Center, secretary.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Beverly Larson, Swanton, vs. Jody Larson, Toledo. Divorce.
Thomas Schultz, Wauseon, and Linda Schultz, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Julie Moster, Whitehouse, vs. Central Mutual Insurance, Van Wert. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
German Township —
Betty Wiles to Andrew and Jamie Zagarella, 209 Dogwood Court, Archbold.
Andrew and Jamie Zagarella to Kaitlyn Zeilbeck, 813 Murbach St., Archbold.
Andrew Heer to Scott and Mindy Allan, 19499 County Road F, Archbold.
