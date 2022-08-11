Marriage licenses---
David Eash, 54, Wauseon, overhead crane operator, and Kimberly Wilson, 48, Wauseon, unemployed.
Thomas Goodwin, 67, Wauseon, retired, and Pamela Borck, 63, Wauseon, dietary.
Lee Corthell, 41, Archbold, arborist, and Gwen Maley, 43, Archbold, cosmetologist.
Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer.
Mitchell Pawlak, 27, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive, and Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator.
David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer, and Rachel David, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional.
Common pleas on the docket---
Alicia Hicks, Archbold and Ryan Hicks, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Amanda Gaiziunas, Fayette, vs. Ramyras Gaiziunas, Fort Wayne. Domestic violence. Civil protection order.
Delia Vargas, minor, Cleveland, vs. Walmart, Inc., Columbus. Money judgment.
Kristen Stevens, Delta, vs. Andrew Stevens, Delta. Civil protection order.
Renee Garza, administrator, Woodville, vs. Austen Temple, Swanton. Money judgment.
Virginia Leonhart, Delta, vs. Alex Leonhart, Delta. Child support enforcement.
Kristen Stevens, Delta, vs. Andrew Stevens, Delta. Divorce.
Crystal Gault, Wauseon, vs. Kenneth Locke, Wauseon. Civil protection order.
Jorden Pelland, Wauseon, vs. Bradley Pelland, Swanton. Child support enforcement.
NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust, Peachtree Cors, Ga., vs. Christy Shadbolt, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Ashley Zimmerman, Archbold. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Anthony Zitman, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Debra Robinson, Swanton, defendant. Money judgment.
Trisha Warner, Wauseon and Carlton Warner, Sr., Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
American Express National Bank, Independence, vs. Colin Rowland, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Heather and Jeffery Smith to Thomas Benien, 521 Division St., Wauseon.
Curtis Fauver II to James Allan, 214 E. Superior St., Wauseon.
Nicholas Nelson to Donna and Charles Rice and Jasmine Ramos, 232 Jefferson St., Wauseon.
Mark and Janet Powers to David Frost, 142 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Donald and Kay Heilman to Heather and Jeffery Smith, 660 Parkside Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
James and Haley O’Neil to Aaron and Alysha Pedraza, 104 West St., Archbold.
